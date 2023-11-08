Sensex (0.04%)
64968.51 + 26.11
Nifty (0.14%)
19432.95 + 26.25
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
6207.80 + 76.55
Nifty Midcap (0.89%)
40407.25 + 357.45
Nifty Bank (-0.29%)
43610.30 -127.60
Heatmap

Amit Shah launches 'Bharat Organics' brand of new cooperative body NCOL

Shah also launched the NCOL's logo, website and brochure. He gave away NCOL membership certificates to five cooperative societies

Amit Shah, Madhya pradesh election

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 1:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday launched the 'Bharat Organics' brand of the newly created National Cooperative Organics Ltd (NCOL) and asserted that it will emerge as the most "trusted" brand in India and abroad.
Shah also launched the NCOL's logo, website and brochure. He gave away NCOL membership certificates to five cooperative societies.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Addressing the national symposium on promotion of organic products through cooperatives here, Shah said, "NCOL is a platform for organic growers. Today, we are launching six products under the 'Bharat Organics' brand and 20 products by December."

The six organic products -- tur dal, chana dal, sugar, rajma, basmati rice, and Sonamasoori rice -- will be sold through Mother Dairy's Safal outlets and online platforms, he said and added a network of retail outlets is being created across the country.
Initially, NCOL will sell the organic products in India and later will market in other countries, he added.
Shah further said, about 50 per cent of profits from sale of organic products through NCOL will be transferred directly to member farmers.
The Minister of State for Cooperation B L Verma, Cooperation Secretary Gnanesh Kumar, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal, NDDB chairman and NCOL chief Minesh C Shah, and FSSAI CEO G Kamala Vardhana Roa were present at the event.
Gujarat-headquartered NCOL, with National Dairy Development Board being the chief promoter, has been established under the Multi State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002.
The Minister said NCOL aims to cover the entire supply chain of organic products through cooperative networks by undertaking various activities like aggregation, certification, production, testing, procurement, storage, processing, branding, packaging, labeling, marketing, etc for the ultimate benefit of farmer members.
Organic agriculture is practiced in 190 countries on 749 lakh hectares of land and India ranks 4th globally in organic agricultural land and first in number of producers as per 2020 data.
India has 27 lakh hectares of land under certified organic certification, including cultivable and wild harvest areas. The country produced 29 lakh tonnes of certified organic products in 2022-23, as per the official data.

Also Read

Tomato prices spike on tight supply, Mother Dairy selling at Rs 259/kg

Mother Dairy's Safal outlets to sell buffer onion at Rs 25 per kg

Should you subscribe to TVS Supply Chain IPO? Here's what brokerages say

Chess WC: Praggnanandhaa's mother gets emotional after son's historic feat

Mother Dairy reduces MRP of Dhara edible oil by Rs 10 per litre

India, Malaysia looking at reviewing 2011 trade pact: Malaysian FM

Delhi pollution: Ex-VP Naidu advises Centre, Kejriwal govt to work together

Adhir Ranjan's jibe at PM as demonetisation exercise completes seven years

Focus on people's issues: Ex-Tripura CM Manik Sarkar advices CPI(M)

Air India faces flak for leaving passengers stranded at Delhi airport

Export of organic produce reached 3,12,000 tonnes in 2022-23, valued at Rs 5,525 crore mainly to the US, EU, Canada and other countries.
Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat and North Eastern are some states which are leading in certified organic land.
NCOL is one of the three new cooperatives the government has set up recently. The other two cooperatives work in the field of certified seeds and exports.
There are 7.89 crore cooperative societies across the country with a total membership of 29 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Narendra Modi Organic

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Price TodayInstagram FeatureChampions Trophy 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEAUS vs AFG HighlightsSamvat 2080

Elections 2023

8 Naxal encounters, IED blast reported during 1st phase of C'garh pollsOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Had back spasm: Glenn Maxwell on facing cramps during marvellous double tonWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Delhi air quality 'severe', farm fires account for one-third pollutionOdd-even: Rai calls meet to discuss implementation of SC's observations

Economy News

Rupee expected to trade near record lows despite economic growth: ExpertsRural market recovery boosts consumer goods sector growth to 9%: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon