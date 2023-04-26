close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Amit Shah launches IFFCO's nano DAP fertiliser for commercial sale

The benefits of using liquid fertilisers include soil conservation, higher crop yield, and easy transportation and storage, besides reducing import bills

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Foundation stone for IFFCO's nano area plant to be laid in Bengaluru today

Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 6:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday exhorted farmers to maximise the use of liquid nano DAP and urea, saying extensive usage of these farm inputs will make India 'Atmanirbhar' in fertiliser production and reduce import dependence.

Launching the IFFCO's nano (liquid) DAP fertiliser for commercial sale at Rs 600 per 500 ml bottle, less than half of the current price of conventional DAP (di-ammonium phosphate), the minister said the liquid farm inputs will help increase quality and quantity of agriculture production, and also help in conserving soil health.

One bag of conventional DAP (50 kg) costs Rs 1,350.

The benefits of using liquid fertilisers include soil conservation, higher crop yield, and easy transportation and storage, besides reducing import bills.

Shah said 60 per cent of India's population is associated with agriculture and related activities and this "revolutionary development" will help the country become 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) in the field of fertilisers.

The fertiliser imports bill was Rs 2.25 lakh crore in 2022-23.

Also Read

Centre tells fertiliser companies, states to promote Nano urea use

Cabinet hikes ethanol prices, approves subsidy for non-urea fertilisers

Nano DAP important step towards making life easier for farmers: PM Modi

Ministry of Agriculture approves launch of IFFCO's nano DAP fertiliser

Govt nod to nano liquid DAP important to make farmers' life easy: PM Modi

PM Modi calls for integrated, inclusive global response to healthcare

Power Min revises framework to supply cheapest power lot first to consumers

Anand Mohan's family wants to meet slain IAS officer's wife in Hyderabad

India-UK to sign pact to cut red tape for greater science, tech tie-ups

Withdrawing summons issued to Delhi CM Kejriwal: Goa police informs HC

He said the use of nano DAP can help farmers in reducing expenditure on crop production by 6 to 20 per cent.

The minister said IFFCO has got a patent for nano urea and nano DAP for 20 years, and the cooperative will get a royalty for the use of the products.

The government notified nano DAP (liquid) in March this year.

In a statement, IFFCO said it has set up manufacturing facilities for the production of nano DAP fertilisers at Kalol, Kandla in Gujarat and Paradeep in Orissa.

The production at Kalol Plant has already started and this year 5 crore bottles of nano DAP liquid equivalent to 25 lakh tonne of DAP will be produced.

It is estimated that the production of 18 crore bottles of nano DAP by IFFCO till 2025-26 will replace 90 lakh tonne of conventional DAP.

Nano DAP contains 8 per cent nitrogen and 16 per cent of phosphorus in a bottle, which can replace a 50 kg bag of traditional DAP.

IFFCO further said it has sold 5.44 crore bottles of nano urea since August 2021.

Its Chairman Dileep Sanghani said nano DAP has been made in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Sahkar se Samriddhi and Atmanirbhar Bharat" with the aim to increase farmer's income and provide them with a better future.

IFFCO's MD US Awasthi said the "nano DAP has been found to be very effective in enhancing the nutritional quality and productivity of crop and has a huge positive impact on the environment thus resulting in significant reduction in global warming.

In 2021-22, India imported 91.36 lakh tonne of urea, 54.62 lakh tonne of DAP, 24.60 lakh tonne of MoP (muriate of potash) and 11.70 lakh tonne of NPK fertilisers.

Urea is provided to the farmers at a maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs 242 per 45 kg bag. The difference between the production cost, and retail price is reimbursed to the manufacturers as a subsidy.

The Centre is implementing a Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) policy with effect from April 2010 for Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers.

Under the policy, a fixed amount of subsidy decided on an annual basis, is provided on subsidised P&K fertilizers depending on their nutrient content. The MRP of P&K fertilisers is fixed by fertiliser companies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Fertilizers

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 7:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Power Min revises framework to supply cheapest power lot first to consumers

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Withdrawing summons issued to Delhi CM Kejriwal: Goa police informs HC

Centre not allowing MCD polls; will approach court: Delhi CM in Assembly
2 min read
Premium

Looking for long-term partner for EV business: M&M exec director Jejurikar

Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director, M&M
4 min read

Delhi Waqf board can only be custodian, not owner of properties: Centre

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Health Min calls for building equitable, sustainable global healthcare

Mansukh L. Mandaviya
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Obituary: Parkash Singh Badal, a consummate politician, passes away

Parkash Singh Badal
5 min read

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Kejriwal, Delhi CM, arvind Kejriwal
3 min read

Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know

Mayor Shelly Oberoi
3 min read

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Parkash Singh Badal
2 min read

CSR spend in Northeast anything but generous in FY22, shows data

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon