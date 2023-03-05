Govt nod to nano liquid DAP important to make farmers' life easy: PM Modi

JUST IN
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the government's approval to nano liquid DAP fertiliser, saying it was an important step towards making life easier for farmers

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the government's approval to nano liquid DAP fertiliser, saying it was an important step towards making life easier for farmers.

Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said the government has approved the launch of nano liquid DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) fertiliser for the benefits of farmers and making the country self-reliant.

Tagging Mandaviya's tweet on the approval by the government, Modi said in a tweet in Hindi, "An important step towards making life easier for our farmer brothers and sisters."

In another tweet, responding to the tweet threads by Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Tourism, Shripad Y Naik, Modi expressed happiness on the construction of National Waterways-68 that has reduced the distance between Panjim to Vasco in Goa by 9 km and the journey can now be completed in just 20 minutes.

Modi said that the connectivity between Panjim to Vasco in Goa will provide relief to the people as well as promote tourism.

In another tweet, Modi also praised the efforts of women of a self-help group from Khadki village in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh in ensuring tap connection to every house.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 23:44 IST

