Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Amit Shah reviews J-K security situation; calls high-level meet on June 16

Amit Shah called a high-level meeting on June 16, to be attended by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, top officials of Army, CRPF, and others

Amit Shah, Home Minister, amit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was briefed about the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir. (File photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of several terror incidents there, including an attack on a bus ferrying pilgrims, sources said.
He also called a high-level meeting on June 16, to be attended by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, top officials of the Army and CRPF, and others.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The home minister was briefed about the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the steps taken following the terror incidents, sources said.
Terrorists struck at four places in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir over the past four days, killing nine pilgrims and a CRPF jawan and leaving seven security personnel and several others injured.
Two suspected Pakistani terrorists were also killed in an encounter with security forces in Kathua district and a large quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Ajit Doval cross border terrorism Jammu and Kashmir

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireG7 Summit 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon