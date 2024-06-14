Business Standard
PM Modi, French President discuss ways to further strengthen partnership

It is Prime Minister Modi's first foreign trip after assuming office for a third time this month. The two leaders last met when French President visited India to attend the 75th Republic Day of India

Modi, macron, france

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Bari (Italy)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership including in areas of defence, nuclear and space, and exchanged views on key global and regional issues.
 
The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 summit here in the southern resort town of Italy.
 
"Taking Strategic Partnership to new levels! PM @narendramodi met President @EmmanuelMacron of France on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.
 
"The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the partnership including in areas of defence, nuclear, space, education, climate action, digital public infrastructure, critical technologies, connectivity and culture. They also exchanged views on key global and regional issues," he wrote.
 
It is Prime Minister Modi's first foreign trip after assuming office for a third time this month. The two leaders last met in January when the French President visited India to attend the 75th Republic Day of India.
 
During their last meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed their shared vision for bilateral cooperation and international partnership, outlined in Horizon 2047 and other documents from the July 2023 Summit.
 
Horizon 2047 Roadmap sets an ambitious and broad-ranging course for the bilateral relationship for 2047, the centenary year of India's independence.
 
Modi is attending the 50th G7 Summit on the invitation of Italian President Georgia Meloni and will address an Outreach session on Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa and the Mediterranean alongside leaders of other invited countries and Pope Francis. PTI 

Topics : Narendra Modi Emmanuel Macron India Foreign Policy indian government South Asia G7 summit

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

