Business Standard
Home / India News / Amit Shah to launch several projects during his two-day Gujarat visit

Amit Shah to launch several projects during his two-day Gujarat visit

Shah will inaugurate a tele-rehabilitation centre at Sola Civil Hospital, a newly-built vegetable market, and a government primary school in Bhadaj area, an official release said

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 8:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Thursday, during which he will launch a host of projects and take part in some Navratri events, officials said.

Shah will inaugurate a health check-up camp at 10.15 am in Chanakyapuri area of Ahmedabad city which falls under the Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency that he represents.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He will inaugurate a tele-rehabilitation centre at Sola Civil Hospital, a newly-built vegetable market, and a government primary school in Bhadaj area, an official release said.

Shah is scheduled to address a gathering in Bhadaj area after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for various projects of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

 

Around 1.15 pm, Shah will address BJP workers at 'Karyakarta Sammelan' near Sanand town in Ahmedabad district.

He will inaugurate the newly-built office building of the Ahmedabad police commissioner in Shahibaug area.

More From This Section

US Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF)

LIVE news: USCIRF points out 'increasing abuses' against religious minorities in India

Explosion

Two more die in cracker factory blast in UP taking death toll to five

RG Kar case: North Bengal Medical College holds torch-light rally

RG Kar case: North Bengal Medical College holds torch-light rally

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi unveils development projects worth Rs 83,700 cr from Jharkhand

Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk leads foot march from Leh to Delhi

Delhi police release Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk after two day custody

At around 8.45 pm, the Union minister will attend the inaugural ceremony of 'Vibrant Gujarat Navratri Mahotsav', organised by the state government at the GMDC Ground in the city on the occasion of the Navratri festival. He will attend three other Navratri events in Naranpura, Satellite and Prahladnagar.

The Navratri festival begins on Thursday.

On Friday, Shah will address people near Adalaj village in Gandhinagar after inaugurating a trust-run hospital at around 10 am. He will also attend an event in Mahatma Mandir on the 100th anniversary of ADC Bank.

Shah is scheduled to inaugurate various other projects, including lakes and gardens, of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation on Friday afternoon.

He will lay the foundation stone for a 421-bed hospital in Mansa town in Gandhinagar and address people after launching various other developmental projects of GMC, stated the release.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Reach out up to ward level, Shah tells BJP cadres ahead of Maha polls

Saurabh Bharadwaj, Saurabh

Order against Navratri celebrations a Tughlaqi Farman: Delhi minister

Modi, Narendra Modi

J-K Assembly polls: PM Modi, Shah urge voters to exercise their franchise

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Kharge's comments on PM Modi absolutely distasteful, disgraceful: Shah

Amit Shah, Amit

Haryana elections: Saini only CM who pays MSP on 24 crops, says Shah

Topics : Amit Shah Gujarat Home Ministry BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 8:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEVivo T3 Ultra ReviewVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon