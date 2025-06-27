Friday, June 27, 2025 | 03:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Andhra HC grants interim relief to Jagan Reddy in convoy death case

Andhra HC grants interim relief to Jagan Reddy in convoy death case

The Andhra HC granted interim relief to Jagan Mohan Reddy in a case over the death of a supporter, who was fatally run over by a vehicle in his convoy during a rally in Palnadu on June 18

Former Andhra Pradesh CM and YSRCP President Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has granted interim relief to YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a case related to the death of a party supporter during his convoy’s passage through Guntur district.
  While hearing a plea filed by Jagan Reddy seeking quashing of the FIR against him, the court observed, “Despite all precautions, accidents still happened even at the Kumbh Mela.” This remark came as the court allowed interim protection to the former chief minister, whose name was listed as an accused in the case. 
The High Court has adjourned the hearing to Tuesday (July 1) and instructed the police to refrain from taking any coercive action until that time, news agency ANI reported.   
 
 

Fatal incident during rally

The incident occurred on June 18, when a 53-year-old man, C Singayya, was run over by a vehicle in Jagan Reddy’s convoy at Satanapalle in Palnadu district. The YSRCP chief had been visiting Rentapalla village to meet the family of a party leader who had died by suicide last year. The convoy was travelling via the Etukuru bypass when the accident took place. 

Following the incident, the police identified the vehicle involved as belonging to Jagan Reddy’s convoy. A complaint was filed by the victim’s wife, Cheeli Lurdhu Mary, and an FIR was lodged the same day. Initially registered under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence, the case was later escalated to include Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and Section 49 (abetment), based on evidence including CCTV and drone footage.
 

Political tensions and legal battle

The registration of the FIR prompted a sharp response from Jagan Reddy and the YSRCP, who accused the newly-formed government led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of using the incident for political vendetta. Jagan labelled the FIR as a ‘distraction tactic’ and questioned the alleged lapses in his Z+ security protocol. 
In his petition to the high court, Jagan claimed that he had been falsely implicated and submitted statements from the victim’s family along with proof that compensation had been extended by party leaders. 
Guntur SP S Satish Kumar confirmed that Singayya was crushed under the wheels of a vehicle from the ex-CM’s convoy. He added that further investigation had led to the inclusion of additional names in the FIR, including Jagan’s driver Ramana Reddy, personal assistant K Nageshwar Reddy, senior leader YV Subbareddy, former legislator Perni Venkataramaiah, and ex-minister Vidadala Rajini. 
Kumar said the probe was ongoing and that legal proceedings would continue in accordance with the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
 
[With agency inputs]

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

