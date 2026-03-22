Andhra milk adulteration: Death toll rises to 16, three under treatment

The death toll in the suspected milk adulteration case in East Godavari district has risen to 16, while three persons are currently undergoing treatment at hospitals in Rajamahendravaram, officials said on Sunday.

The incident dates back to mid-February when adulterated milk supplied in parts of Lalacheruvu allegedly caused severe health complications among consumers, including vomiting, abdominal pain, anuria and acute renal dysfunction, leading to multiple hospitalisations.

The case came to light on February 22 after a cluster of patients with acute kidney failure symptoms was reported from Chowdeswaranagar and Swaroopanagar areas, prompting health authorities to launch an epidemiological investigation.

Laboratory findings show that the 16 victims died of multi-organ failure triggered by acute renal failure after consuming milk contaminated with the toxic substance ethylene glycol, according to an official press release issued on Sunday.

"Preliminary findings indicate that the victims suffered acute renal failure with elevated blood urea and serum creatinine levels, suggesting toxic exposure likely linked to contaminated milk consumption," the release said.

Milk supplied to over 100 families from a dairy unit in Narasapuram village under Korukonda mandal was identified as the suspected source, following which supply from the unit was immediately stopped, it said.

Between February 16 and March 21, a total of 20 persons were admitted to various hospitals, of whom 16 succumbed, while three remain under treatment, and one was discharged after recovery.

Authorities said the patients included elderly persons and children, with several requiring dialysis and ventilator support, while emergency medical camps and surveillance measures were deployed in affected localities.

Rapid Response Teams comprising medical specialists, epidemiologists and surveillance officers were constituted to monitor the situation, conduct field visits and ensure early identification of symptomatic cases.

House-to-house surveys were conducted covering over 300 individuals across affected families, with blood samples collected and tested, officials said, adding that the majority of results were found to be normal.

The Food Safety Department inspected the suspected dairy unit and collected samples of milk, curd, ghee, paneer, water and other materials, which were sent to multiple laboratories for microbial and chemical analysis.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased woman's son, Tadi Seetharamaiah, police registered a case on February 22 under section 194 (that deals with unnatural deaths) of the BNSS.

Police took the suspected milk vendor into custody, while forensic teams examined the premises and collected evidence.

Meanwhile, teams from the Animal Husbandry Department collected additional samples of milk, cattle feed and water for toxicological analysis to determine any external contamination factors.

Senior health officials and specialist doctors from Hyderabad have been deputed to monitor treatment protocols and coordinate patient care across hospitals.

Authorities said the situation is currently under control, and further action will be taken based on detailed laboratory findings and the outcome of the ongoing investigation.