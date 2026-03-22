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Home / India News / Rain, thunderstorms hit large parts of India; temperatures set to rise: IMD

Rain, thunderstorms hit large parts of India; temperatures set to rise: IMD

Multiple weather systems have triggered rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across India, even as IMD forecasts a gradual rise in maximum temperatures in the coming days

Delhi Rains, Rain

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has further forecast rain and thunderstorms across several regions of the country. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2026 | 7:53 AM IST

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India is witnessing diverse weather patterns as multiple systems remain active, triggering widespread rainfall and thunderstorms across India. For the coming week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has further forecast rain and thunderstorms across several regions of the country.
 
Where is rain and thunderstorm activity expected in India
 
The IMD has forecast isolated to scattered light rainfall and snowfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30-50 kmph over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
 
Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is likely over Assam and Meghalaya, and also over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
 
 
According to the latest weather bulletin, heavy rainfall is very likely over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

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Moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-60 kmph, is likely over Vidarbha, and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph over Chhattisgarh.
 
Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-50 kmph is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana and north Karnataka, along with lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Kerala.
 
Will temperatures rise after the current rain spell
 
After a drop in temperatures due to rainfall, maximum temperatures are expected to rise.
 
According to the weather department, a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 6-8 degrees Celsius is likely over northwest India during the next five days. Central India is also expected to see a rise of 3-5 degrees Celsius over the next five days, while Gujarat may witness a 3-5 degrees Celsius increase over the next three days. Maharashtra, on the other hand, is likely to see a 2-4 degrees Celsius rise in maximum temperatures over the next two days.
 
What is the Delhi weather forecast for the coming days
 
For Delhi, the IMD has predicted a rise in maximum temperature by 4-6 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours and a further rise of 3-4 degrees Celsius during the subsequent two days. On Sunday, Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy towards night. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may remain around 15 degrees Celsius.
 
The city is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning during the forenoon to afternoon on Monday.
 

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First Published: Mar 22 2026 | 7:53 AM IST

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