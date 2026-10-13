Anti-CEC protest: Rahul to host INDIA bloc leaders, CJP plans fresh stir

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi , will host INDIA bloc leaders, student representatives and members of civil society bodies for high tea at his residence on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported. The meeting comes a day after opposition leaders marched in New Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation and the withdrawal of the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Opposition's protest on Monday saw political leaders, activists and civil society members taking to the streets amid heavy security and barricades. The Opposition also moved the Supreme Court with a joint petition challenging the SIR exercise and alleging irregularities in the electoral process.

Anti-CEC protest: What is planned for October 13?

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to host INDIA bloc leaders for high tea at his residence at 4 pm on Tuesday. The Congress has also directed its MPs, leaders and key functionaries to remain in Delhi until further notice as the Opposition intensifies its campaign against the CEC and the SIR exercise, NDTV reported.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is expected to take up the matter concerning alleged non-compliance with its October 9 directions on transport services curbs during the protests. The court had sought responses by October 13 from the Union Home Secretary, Delhi Police Commissioner and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chairperson over the restrictions imposed on metro and train services.

The October 9 order had said there should be no complete prohibition on the movement of metro and railway services during the protests. The contempt plea alleges that subsequent restrictions violated the court's directions.

Delhi traffic advisory amid protests

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Tuesday warning commuters of possible disruptions at major junctions and stretches in New Delhi and Central Delhi amid the continuing protests against Gyanesh Kumar.

According to the advisory, traffic movement could be affected during the day because of the prevailing law-and-order situation. The police said diversions and restrictions could be introduced depending on conditions on the ground, with traffic management measures subject to real-time assessment.

Commuters have been advised to monitor traffic updates and plan their journeys accordingly.

CJP plans fresh protest in Rajasthan

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced plans for a major protest in Rajasthan within the next 10 days. The party said the demonstration would be against the alleged detention, house arrest and assault of student activists and social workers by police during the recent protests in Delhi.

The announcement comes amid a dispute over the availability of designated protest venues in the national capital. Delhi Police have reportedly designated Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as alternative sites after removing Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest venues.

CJP has challenged the decision and sought a date for its proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

(With inputs from agencies)