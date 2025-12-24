Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 10:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Anu Garg to be Odisha's next chief secretary, to be first woman on post

Anu Garg to be Odisha's next chief secretary, to be first woman on post

Garg had also scripted history in February 2023 by becoming the first woman to be appointed as the development commissioner

Anu Garg, Odisha

Garg, a 1991-batch officer, will succeed Manoj Ahuja who will retire on December 31 | PHOTO: X @_anugarg

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior IAS officer Anu Garg was on Wednesday named the next chief secretary of Odisha, making her the first woman to be appointed to the post, according to a notification.

Garg, a 1991-batch officer, will succeed Manoj Ahuja who will retire on December 31, as per the notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievances Department.

She is at present the development commissioner of the state. She had also scripted history in February 2023 by becoming the first woman to be appointed as the development commissioner, the second-highest-ranked bureaucrat in the state.

She also holds the charge of secretary of the Planning and Convergence Department, along with the charge of additional chief secretary of the Water Resources Department.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Aravallis

Centre asks states to impose complete ban on new mining leases in Aravallis

Delhi metro, Metro, Yellow line metro

Delhi Metro Phase 5A approved: 16 km, 13 stations, ₹12,015 crore outlay

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold, Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Grap IV restrictions lifted in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves

Delhi metro

Delhi Metro to add 13 stations, Cabinet okays ₹12,000 cr for expansion

MGNREGA

Centre directs gram panchayats to hold special meetings on VB-G RAM G

Topics : Odisha chief secretary Indian Administrative Service

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAravalli Mining BanDelhi Metro ExpansionHCCB LayoffsDelhi Traffic Advisory on ChristmasCBDT Nudge CampaignStock Market HolidayDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon