AP Cabinet approves Dagadarthi greenfield airport project at Nellore

In a significant boost to Andhra Pradesh's aviation and industrial infrastructure, the state Cabinet has approved the Dagadarthi Greenfield Airport project in Nellore district.

With this approval, Dagadarthi will become Andhra Pradesh's 8th airport, reinforcing the state's vision of creating a future-ready, multimodal logistics and industrial network, officials said.

Strategically located, the Dagadarthi airport enjoys excellent connectivity to National Highway corridors, two major ports Krishnapatnam Port and Ramayapatnam Port and multiple industrial clusters, including KRIS City and IFFCO SEZs. This unique locational advantage positions the airport as a critical enabler for manufacturing, exports, agri-logistics, and services-led growth in southern Andhra Pradesh.

The project has already received in-principle clearance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Government of India, and the Request for Proposal (RFP) has been issued to invite private participation for development, operation, and maintenance under a long-term concession framework.

Planned over multiple phases, the airport will be developed on 1,332.80 acres, with Phase-1 designed to handle 1.4 million passengers per annum, and scalable up to 15 million passengers annually in the long term. The master plan also provides for a future cargo facility, aligning with the region's growing industrial output and port-led trade potential.

The Dagadarthi Greenfield Airport is envisaged as more than an aviation asset it is a catalyst for regional transformation.

By integrating air connectivity with ports, highways, and industrial zones, the project is expected to reduce logistics costs for exporters and manufacturers, attract new investments in industry, warehousing, and services, generate employment across construction, aviation, logistics, and allied sectors, and strengthen Andhra Pradesh's position as a preferred destination for business and investment.

With the Cabinet's approval, Andhra Pradesh continues to demonstrate its commitment to speed, scale, and certainty in infrastructure development - laying the foundation for sustained economic growth and enhanced global connectivity.