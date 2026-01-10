Cracks appear in homes near under-construction NHAI tunnel in Shimla

Cracks have developed in houses and roads near an under-construction four-lane National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) tunnel in the Chalaunthi area near Sanjauli in Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla, triggering fear among residents and forcing the evacuation of families.Describing the area, a local resident speaking to ANI said they are now in fear.

According to local residents, blasting during tunnel construction for the four-lane national highway has caused structural damage to nearby buildings and roads.

In view of the potential danger, the local administration on Saturday evacuated approximately 15 families from a building in the Chaukonthi area as a precaution and relocated them to safer locations. The affected building was vacated, and residents were evacuated due to safety concerns.

The displaced families said they are living in fear and questioned the working style of the National Highways Authority of India and the contractors executing the project. They have demanded justice and immediate relief.

Lalita, a local resident, said cracks had started appearing in the building a few days ago.

"We live here in rented accommodation. Cracks started appearing some days back. Our landlord had previously raised the matter with the National Highways Authority of India, but they said it was not an issue and that there would be no damage. We have lived here for 15 years, and nothing like this has ever happened. Ever since this work started, such incidents have begun," she said.

Describing the incident, Lalita said, "Last night around 9 pm, there was a loud blast, after which the ground subsided significantly. The building can collapse at any time. There are 15 families here who have become homeless. At present, it is very difficult to find rental accommodation immediately. Some people spent the night on the road, while others stayed in hotels. We will demand from the government that arrangements be made for us and such situations be prevented," she said.

Another affected resident, Suman Chauhan, said they had complained to NHAI two to three days earlier, but no action was taken.

"We complained to NHAI, but they told us there was nothing to worry about and that blasting was being done elsewhere as well. They did not take our concerns seriously. Over the past two to three days, the cracks have continued to increase. Now we have vacated our flat and the adjacent one as well," she said.

Suman added that 17 families live in the building. "At present, there is no proper arrangement. We were told we would be relocated to the Tribal Bhawan, but no arrangements have been made yet. Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh visited and assured us that accommodation would be arranged and that the government would extend full cooperation. Some people stayed on the roads last night, while those who had relatives nearby went to their homes, but many had to spend the night in fear," she said.

Usha Ganet, another local resident, said the situation was extremely distressing.

"Our house has developed cracks, though the adjacent building has suffered more damage. We have requested that the minister acquire our house and pay compensation at the earliest. Where will we go? Only two families live in this building. All our belongings are still inside, and shifting immediately is very difficult," she said.

She alleged that blasting occurs after midnight. "NHAI carries out blasting after 12 midnight, due to which the entire area shakes. Now we are on the roads and effectively homeless. We demand proper compensation if our houses are acquired," Usha said.

Local Municipal Corporation councillor Mamata Chandel said the primary reason behind the danger and cracks was nighttime blasting for tunnel construction.

"Houses and roads have developed fresh cracks due to the tunnelling work being carried out by NHAI. The administration is trying to cooperate fully. Three buildings have been severely affected. On the administration's request, assistance is being provided, and the minister has assured that the demands of the affected people will be met," she said.

Chandel said two buildings have suffered extensive damage, and one building housing 15-16 tenants has been completely vacated. "Cracks have also appeared in a nearby commercial building, resulting in heavy losses," she added.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) state president Vijender Mehra said social organisations and local residents have been raising concerns over four-lane highway projects for the past two years.

"Last year, a major incident occurred in a nearby area where an entire house was buried under the ground, and many houses were affected. At that time, too, it became a major issue. Our organisation, along with the Himachal Kisan Sabha, carried out a two-month-long agitation and even gheraoed the NHAI office," he said.

Mehra alleged that the contractor companies involved in the project have repeatedly violated the rules. "Whether it is in Mandi, the Mandi-Manali stretch, Kiratpur, or now Shimla and Solan, this is a failure of both the central and state governments. NHAI is at fault, but the contractors executing the work are equally responsible," he said.

Calling the tunnelling work "unscientific," Mehra said, "Across the world, modern technology ensures that tunnelling does not cause even an inch of damage to surrounding areas. Here, to increase profits, contractors are using improper methods, causing significant harm to local residents. This entire process reeks of corruption and collusion between politicians, bureaucracy and contractors."

He warned that such construction is especially dangerous in the young Himalayan region and that risks would increase further during the monsoon season. Mehra demanded strict action against NHAI and contractors, the adoption of scientific construction methods, and immediate compensation for affected families.