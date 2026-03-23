App-based cab drivers go on strike in Gurugram: All you need to know
Cab drivers in Gurugram have gone on strike, citing safety concerns over unverified passengers and demanding mandatory KYC checks along with an effective grievance redressal system
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
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A group of app-based cab drivers have announced a strike in Gurugram on Monday, demanding mandatory customer verification and an effective grievance redressal system, citing incidents of assault and threats from passengers, reported the Hindustan Times.
The move follows a protest by several drivers outside Sector 46 on Saturday, during which they raised concerns about passenger safety checks. Drivers said that while they are subjected to strict verification processes, customers are not required to undergo similar scrutiny.
They said that unverified passengers pose safety risks and called for mandatory know-your-customer (KYC) norms for riders.
The drivers also alleged that criminals often use fake identities to book cabs and target drivers in isolated locations. They demanded that passengers be verified using Aadhaar or other valid identification documents.
They further raised concerns over the lack of an effective grievance redressal system. They claimed that the in-app emergency SOS features are often ineffective, citing instances where the safety tools failed to provide timely assistance, leaving drivers vulnerable.
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The drivers also referred to the January killing of 25-year-old Suraj Singh, who was allegedly strangled to death inside his cab by passengers who had booked a ride from Sector 37, the report added.
Apart from safety concerns, drivers have also been demanding a minimum base fare to ensure financial stability amid rising costs, according to a Times Now report. The strike has reportedly disrupted cab services across the city, leading to longer waiting times for passengers.
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Topics : Cab driver Cab service Cab apps cab aggregators Strike Uber and Ola drivers BS Web Reports Gurugram
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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 9:28 AM IST