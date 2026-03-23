App-based cab drivers go on strike in Gurugram: All you need to know

A group of app-based cab drivers have announced a strike in Gurugram on Monday, demanding mandatory customer verification and an effective grievance redressal system, citing incidents of assault and threats from passengers, reported the Hindustan Times.

The move follows a protest by several drivers outside Sector 46 on Saturday, during which they raised concerns about passenger safety checks. Drivers said that while they are subjected to strict verification processes, customers are not required to undergo similar scrutiny.

They said that unverified passengers pose safety risks and called for mandatory know-your-customer (KYC) norms for riders.

The drivers also alleged that criminals often use fake identities to book cabs and target drivers in isolated locations. They demanded that passengers be verified using Aadhaar or other valid identification documents.