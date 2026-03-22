PM Modi reviews energy supplies at CCS meet amid West Asia conflict

At a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) attended by senior ministers and key officials, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reviewed the availability of crude oil, gas, and other petroleum products, as well as the power and fertiliser sectors' situation, against the backdrop of the conflict in West Asia and the evolving regional situation.

At the meeting, the PM directed that a group of ministers and secretaries be created to work “dedicatedly in a whole-of-government approach”. He also instructed that sectoral groups work in consultation with stakeholders, the government said.

Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan gave a detailed presentation on the global situation and mitigating measures taken so far and being planned by ministries and departments of the government.

The PM said that the conflict is an evolving situation and the entire world is affected in some form. “In such a situation, all efforts must be made to safeguard the citizens from the impact of this conflict,” he said. He asked all arms of the government to work together to ensure least inconvenience to citizens, and also sought proper coordination with state governments to ensure no black marketing and hoarding of important commodities.

The meeting agreed that the ongoing conflict in West Asia will have “significant short-, medium- and long-term impact on the global economy and its effect on India was assessed and counter-measures, both immediate and long-term, were discussed,” the government said.

The expected impact from the conflict in West Asia on sectors like agriculture, fertilisers, food security, petroleum, power, MSMEs, exporters, shipping, trade, finance and supply chains were discussed, as were measures that are being taken and could be taken. “The overall macroeconomic scenario in the country and further measures to be taken were also discussed,” a statement said.

The meeting was apprised of a detailed assessment of availability of critical needs of the common man, including food, energy and fuel security. Short-, medium- and long-term measures to ensure continued availability of essential needs were discussed in detail, the government said. The meeting also assessed the impact on farmers and their requirement for fertilisers for the kharif season, and alternate sources of fertilisers to ensure there is no disruption in their availability.

The meeting also “determined that adequate supply of coal stocks at all power plants will ensure that there is no shortage of electricity in India,” the government said. Several measures were discussed to diversify sources of imports required by chemical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical and other industrial sectors.

New export destinations to promote Indian goods will be developed in the near future, the government said. Different ministries have been tasked with suggesting measures, which will be implemented in the coming days in consultation with all stakeholders, the government said.

With the conflict in West Asia entering its third week, and the Strait of Hormuz remaining shut for navigation, India has reached out to other countries, including Russia, Jordan, Morocco and Tunisia, for importing fertilisers and oil. Since Thursday, the PM has conveyed his Eid greetings to leaders of Jordan, the Gulf countries, Malaysia and Iran.

The PM-led CCS meeting on Sunday evening, his second since the conflict in West Asia began, followed his conversation on Saturday afternoon with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also spoke with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

On Monday, Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will virtually address a conference where experts from both sides will deliberate on navigating the choppy waters amid tension in the Gulf region. US defence official Elbridge Colby is also slated to visit India this week.

After the PM’s review meeting, officials said the government is focusing on ensuring uninterrupted supply, stable logistics and efficient distribution across the country. They said the government is taking proactive steps to safeguard energy security and maintain adequate availability, and is continuously monitoring global developments to protect consumer and industry interests.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has flagged disruptions faced by Indian companies, ranging from shipment delays to shortages of key raw materials. Meanwhile, neighbouring Sri Lanka, which has been seeking India’s help for its energy needs, raised fuel prices by around 25 per cent — the second such increase in a week.

Official sources said the government is making every effort to purchase oil, gas and fertilisers. In his talk with Iranian President Pezeshkian, Modi condemned the recent attacks on the region's energy infrastructure. With 22 Indian-flagged merchant vessels carrying liquefied natural gas, petrol and diesel stranded near the Strait of Hormuz, the PM reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring international shipping lanes remain open and secure.

This was the PM’s second conversation with the Iranian President since hostilities broke out on February 28. The two last spoke on March 12, after which Iran allowed two Indian-flagged vessels to exit the Strait of Hormuz. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar's conversation with Araghchi was his fifth since the US-Israeli strikes on Iran. In a related development, the tanker Aqua Titan, carrying Russian crude oil, and the vessel Pyxis Pioneer, carrying LPG from the US, docked at the Mangalore port on Sunday, according to sources.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, S Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Hardeep Singh Puri attended the meeting, as did National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and the prime minister's two principal secretaries, P K Mishra and Shaktikanta Das.

The government on Sunday said it has stepped up efforts to streamline gas distribution and ease supply pressures, directing faster processing of city gas projects while increasing allocations of commercial LPG to key sectors amid a challenging geopolitical environment.

The PM’s meeting coincided with top Union ministers congratulating him since morning for setting a record of 8,931 days in public life, first as the Gujarat chief minister and now as the prime minister. Allies, such as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, also congratulated the PM.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now the longest-serving head of a government in India. Pure devotion to the nation and its people defines PM Modi ji,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said. “Today, he surpasses the 8,930-day record of former Sikkim chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, achieving a historic milestone. With 8,931 days in public office as head of government, this moment reflects his deep commitment to nation-first governance, integrity in action, and tireless service to every citizen,” Singh said.

On March 12, Modi said that the war in West Asia has triggered a worldwide energy crisis, posing a critical test of national character that requires dealing with circumstances through peace, patience, and increased public awareness.