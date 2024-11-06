Arunachal's dy CM reviews development plans for 'Parshuram Kund' site

Business Standard
Mein emphasized the importance of successfully organizing the Parshuram Kund Mela, ensuring a seamless experience for lakhs of pilgrims expected to visit the sacred site during the festivities

He also said to allocate a fund of Rs 50 lakh to the Parshuram Kund Development Trust for the effective management of the Mela. (Image: Wikipedia)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday conducted an inspection of the river front development site and took stock of various infrastructure projects like the guest house, Ppilgrims lodge, and other existing structures at the Parshuram Kund in Lohit district.

These ongoing developments are part of a broader goal of transforming the destination into one of the biggest pilgrimage centers of Northeast India.

Underscoring the need to develop permanent infrastructures and riverfront, he said that the state government will allocate Rs 50 crore for infrastructure development in addition to Rs 50 crore allocated by the DoNER ministry for the Riverfront Development project.

 

Apart from the site inspection, the Deputy Chief Minister also held a meeting to discuss the preparation for the upcoming Parshuram Kund Mela 2025.

The meeting was attended by MLA Tezu and Advisor, Dr. Mohesh Chai, ADC Wakro and other stakeholders.

Mein emphasized the importance of successfully organizing the Parshuram Kund Mela, ensuring a seamless experience for lakhs of pilgrims expected to visit the sacred site during the festivities.

He directed the district administration and the Parshuram Kund Development Trust to manage accommodation for at least 2,000 people per night throughout the Mela.

He also said to allocate a fund of Rs 50 lakh to the Parshuram Kund Development Trust for the effective management of the Mela.

The Parshuram Kund Mela is an annual event held in January, coinciding with the occasion of Makar Sankranti, attracting a significant number of pilgrims who come to seek the blessings of Lord Parshuram and participate in the holy celebrations.

Mein has further reaffirmed the Govt's commitment to enhancing the infrastructure and facilities at the Parshuram Kund to accommodate the growing number of visitors and ensure a spiritually enriching experience for all.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

