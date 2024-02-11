Assam first state to deliver over 10 mn Ayushman cards: Himanta Biswa Sarma

"Assam achieves a new milestone. Assam has taken sustained efforts to realise Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's goal of Universal Health Coverage," Sarma wrote on X.

Assam has become the first state in the country to deliver more than ten million Ayushman cards, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) scheme provides health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year.

"Assam achieves a new milestone. Assam has taken sustained efforts to realise Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's goal of Universal Health Coverage," Sarma wrote on X.

"We have become the 1st State to deliver more than ten million Ayushman cards to our people through efforts such as 'Viksit Bharat Yatra' and 'Ayushman Apke Dwar Abhiyan'," he added.