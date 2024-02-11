Sensex (    %)
                        
Assam first state to deliver over 10 mn Ayushman cards: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) scheme provides health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks during a press conference organised to commemorate the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, at BJP state office in Guwahati, Wednesday, Jun

"Assam achieves a new milestone. Assam has taken sustained efforts to realise Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's goal of Universal Health Coverage," Sarma wrote on X.

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Assam has become the first state in the country to deliver more than ten million Ayushman cards, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.
The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) scheme provides health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year.
"Assam achieves a new milestone. Assam has taken sustained efforts to realise Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's goal of Universal Health Coverage," Sarma wrote on X.
"We have become the 1st State to deliver more than ten million Ayushman cards to our people through efforts such as 'Viksit Bharat Yatra' and 'Ayushman Apke Dwar Abhiyan'," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 11 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

