Assam govt declares public holiday on April 9 for assembly elections

The Assam government declared a public holiday on April 9 as assembly polls are scheduled on that day, according to notifications.

The public holiday has been declared under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, according to a notification issued by the General Administration Department's Commissioner and Secretary, MS Manivann.

All government and non-government offices, urban local bodies, educational institutions, business and commercial establishments, including banks, will remain closed on that day, according to the notification.

Another notification issued by the Labour Welfare Department said April 9 will be a paid holiday in all factories, tea plantations, shops and public entertainment or amusement establishments.

Polling for the 126-member assembly will be held on that day, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 4.