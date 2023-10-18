Asymmetric warfare will be part of future conventional wars: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday emphasized that future conventional wars will include unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid warfare and said that armed forces should keep all these facets in consideration while planning and formulating strategies.

The statements of the defence minister come amid geopolitical tensions in Europe and the Middle East. He addressed the second Army Commanders' Conference of 2023, which began in a hybrid format on October 16.

Stressing upon the present complex and ambiguous world situation which affects everyone globally, Singh said, "Unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war, will be part of the future conventional wars and the same is evident in the recent conflicts happening in various parts of the world. This necessitates that the armed forces should keep all these facets in consideration while planning and formulating strategies. We must keep learning from the incidents to include the global ones, happened in present as also in past. Expect the Unexpected and thereby plan, strategize and prepare accordingly".

The Defence Minister reasserted the faith of entire Nation in the Indian Army as one of the most trusted and inspiring organisations in the country. He highlighted the significant role being played by the Army in guarding our borders and fighting terrorism apart from providing assistance to the civil administration in every need of hour.

He expressed his elation to be present in the Army Commander's conference and applauded the Army leadership for successfully taking ahead the 'Defence and Security' vision of the Nation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that these higher leadership conferences are not only beneficial for the Armed Forces but also for the nation as a whole.

Commenting on the current situation along the Northern borders, Rajnath Singh expressed full confidence in the Army for any contingency though, the ongoing talks for peaceful resolution will continue at all levels. He complimented the efforts of BRO, which has led to the incomparable improvement of road communication in the borders both Western and Northern, while working under difficult conditions.

Referring to the situation along the Western borders, he complimented the Indian Army's response to cross border terrorism, however the proxy war by the adversary continues. "I compliment the excellent synergy between the CAPF/ Police forces and the Army in tackling the menace of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The synergised operations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are contributing to increased stability and peace in the region and the same should continue, and for this I again compliment the Indian Army," he said.

The Defence Minister commended the Army for the high standard of operational preparedness and capabilities which he has always been experiencing first-hand during his visits to forward areas.

He also paid tributes to all the brave hearts for making the ultimate sacrifice in the defence of the motherland.

He complimented the significant contributions made by the Army in military diplomacy to further our national security interests by creating sustainable cooperative relationships with foreign Armies. Singh also applauded the Indian Army for the stellar performance by the Army Sportspersons in the recent Asian Games 2023.

He also stressed the technological advancement taking place in every sphere of our life and applauded the Armed Forces for aptly incorporating them. He appreciated the Army's efforts to develop niche technologies in collaboration with civil industries, including premier educational institutions and thereby progressing towards the aim of 'Modernisation through Indigenisation' or 'Atmanirbharta'. The Defence Minister stated that modernisation of weapons for every soldier through Atmanirbharta is the key focus of the government and the government is completely with the Armed Forces in this aspect.

He concluded by saying that issues related to "Defence diplomacy, indigenisation, information warfare, defence infrastructure and force modernisation should always be contemplated in such a forum. War preparedness should be a continuous phenomena and we should always be ready for unpredictables for the uncertainties that may crop up any time. We should always be strengthening our fighting skills and weapons technologies so as to act effectively wherever called for. The Nation is proud of its Army and the Government is committed to facilitating the Army in their forward movement, on the road to reforms and capability modernisation".