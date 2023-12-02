Sensex (0.74%)
Ayodhya airport phase-I construction to be completed by Dec 15: UP CM

Adityanath said the holy Ayodhya of Lord Shri Ram, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, is becoming the new Ayodhya of new India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File)

Press Trust of India Ayodhya
Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 5:10 PM IST
The construction work of the first phase of the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport being built in Ayodhya will be completed by December 15, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday.
Adityanath said this after inspecting the construction work at the international airport being built here.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation General (Retd) V.K. Singh were also present with him, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.
The chief minister and the two union ministers also saw the presentation related to the airport's construction and held a review meeting with the officials.
Adityanath said the holy Ayodhya of Lord Shri Ram, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, is becoming the new Ayodhya of new India.
The union ministers have come here to inspect what kind of connectivity Ayodhya should have with the country and the world, he added.
The chief minister said that earlier there was a very small airstrip in Ayodhya measuring only 178 acres, adding it has now been designed as a big international airport.
Adityanath said the construction work of the new airport is going on a war footing by the Airports Authority of India after the state government provided 821 acres of land.
The chief minister said that people will get the infrastructure necessary for development of Ayodhya.
The government is making efforts with full seriousness to restore Ayodhya's glory, he added.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that an attempt has been made to reflect the cultural potential of the airport in Ayodhya.
The chief minister also performed 'aarti' and 'darshan puja' at the Hanumangarhi temple here. After this, he offered prayers to Ram Lalla.
He prayed for the welfare, happiness and prosperity of the country, and the people of the state, the state government said in a statement.
The two union ministers and Additional Chief Secretary (Civil Aviation) SP Goyal also offered prayers at Hanumangarhi temple and to Lord Ram Lalla along with the chief minister, the statement added.

After having the darshan of Ram Lalla, Adityanath inquired about the progress of construction of the Ram temple.
The members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust briefed the chief minister regarding the construction of the temple.

Uttar Pradesh Ayodhya airport

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 5:10 PM IST

