Ayodhya Ram temple donation case: SIT submits preliminary report to UP govt

The Special Investigation Team probing allegations of embezzlement of donations given to the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday submitted its preliminary inquiry report to the Uttar Pradesh government, officials said.

The preliminary report was submitted by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad.

They said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe is still underway and further facts are being gathered.

The Uttar Pradesh government had on June 13 constituted the SIT on a request from the temple trust following allegations of misappropriation of donations received at the Ayodhya Ram temple.