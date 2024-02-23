Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Bank loan fraud: ED raids in case against company promoted by former UP MLA

About ten premises in Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Noida in UP, Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Gurugram (Haryana) are being searched by the ED officials, they said

ED's scope of probe under PMLA increased 2.5 times in six years

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided locations in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana as part of an alleged Rs 750 crore bank loan fraud linked money laundering probe against a road construction and toll plazas operating company promoted by a former UP MLA, official sources said.
The search action is being taken against Gangotri Enterprises and its main promoters Vinay Shankar Tiwari, Rita Tiwari and Ajeet Pandey. These accused are alleged to have indulged into an alleged bank loan fraud of about Rs 750 crore between 2012 and 2016 against a consortium of banks led by the Bank of India, the sources said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Vinay Shankar Tiwari is the son of late former minister and strongman from Gorakhpur Hari Shankar Tiwari. He represented his father's assembly constituency of Chillupar in Gorakhpur after he was elected on a BSP ticket. He later joined the Samajwadi Party.
About ten premises in Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Noida in UP, Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Gurugram (Haryana) are being searched by the ED officials, they said.
Gangotri Enterprises is a company that undertakes construction of roads, operates toll plazas and other government contracts.
The agency had attached assets worth about Rs 72 crore of the company in this case in November, 2023.

Also Read

Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day 2024: PM, President extends best wishes

ED attaches land worth over Rs 193 cr in Srinagar in JKSCB loan fraud case

Around 1.1 million financial fraud cases registered in 2023, shows data

Business loans for startups and new businesses by the Indian government

HDFC Bank disburses Rs 48k crore home loans in Q2, Casa ratio falls

BJP women delegation stopped from visiting unrest-hit Sandeshkhali

Alliance with Congress will happen even if Arvind Kejriwal is arrested: AAP

IMD issues snowfall alerts until February 27 across northeastern states

Sandeshkhali row: ED files fresh case against TMC's Shahjahan Sheikh

Rs 1 cr compensation, job for kin of Punjab farmer killed in police firing

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bank loan fraud Enforcement Directorate Uttar Pradesh government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon