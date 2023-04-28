close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Bar Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in Karnataka: Cong to EC

"They have made statements clearly against the minority community.... We have asked for a ban on campaigning by such persons," Singhvi said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Congress

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 5:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Friday requested the Election Commission to bar Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning for the May 10 assembly polls in Karnataka for their alleged statements against the minority community.

A delegation of Congress leaders, including Abhishek Singhvi, Pawan Kumar Bansal and Mukul Wasnik, met the chief election commissioner and the election commissioners, and requested the poll body to ensure a level-playing field in the state.

The delegation alleged that Shah and Adityanath made "false", "partisan" and "communal" statements during the poll campaign in Karnataka with a view to seek electoral gains, and demanded that they be not allowed to campaign in the state.

They said the Election Commission should immediately take action against these leaders.

Briefing reports outside the Election Commission office, Singhvi said, "We have just finished a very productive and important meeting with the EC. We complained specifically about the highly objectionable, blatantly partisan, communal and false statements coming from top BJP leadership, in particular Home Minister Amit Shah and the Uttar Pradesh chief minister."

"They have made statements clearly against the minority community.... We have asked for a ban on campaigning by such persons," Singhvi said.

Asked about the 'vishkanya' remark made against Sonia Gandhi by BJP leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal, Singhvi said the party will utilise all legal options available before it, including moving the Election Commission.

Also Read

Zebronics launches ZEB-Juke Bar 9750 soundbar: Know price, specs and more

Cal HC seeks BCI's reply on mother's identification for advocate enrollment

Yogi Adityanath asks officials to clean up Ganga before Kumbh 2025

CM Yogi Adityanath calls for maximum participation in G20 conferences in UP

Yogi Adityanath govt to present its largest-ever annual budget today

WFI row: PT Usha wades into controversy; here's all you need to know

NSE warns investors against entities running dabba trading activities

Govt working on enhancing opportunities in higher education: CM Manik Saha

Jharkhand CM launches state's first air ambulance service from Ranchi

Maha plans to generate 7,000 MW solar power for farmers by 2026: MSEDCL

"It is a very derogatory and gutter-level remark against Sonia Gandhi.... We will use all legal options including the EC," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Yogi Adityanath Congress BJP Karnataka elections

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 6:38 PM IST

Latest News

View More

EaseMyTrip becomes IIFA's official partner, to give complimentary ticket

EaseMyTrip
2 min read

Bar Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in Karnataka: Cong to EC

Congress
2 min read

Biocon Biologics facility gets EU GMP certification for Bevacizumab

Biocon Biologics, Serum Institute Life Sciences enter strategic alliance
1 min read

Europe's economy barely gains momentum as inflation pinches consumers

economy
3 min read

Govt working on enhancing opportunities in higher education: CM Manik Saha

Manik Saha, Tripura CM
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

How Russian oil is still powering Europe's cars with help from India

Bloomberg Photo
2 min read

First time since 2014, Amazon omits India business from earnings call

Amazon
2 min read

Why were Atiq Ahmad, his brother paraded before media: SC asks UP govt

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Delhi Police to register case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh today

Wrestlers, Indian wrestlers
2 min read

Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide abetment case

Law & Order, Court order
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon