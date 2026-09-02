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Home / India News / BCI must consult AG, Solicitor General before taking policy decisions: SC

BCI must consult AG, Solicitor General before taking policy decisions: SC

The top court was hearing pleas challenging the legality of Bar Council of India (BCI) chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra's prolonged tenure and seeking his removal from the post

SC, Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 1:14 PM IST

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The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the Bar Council of India (BCI) has to take any policy decision in consultation with the Attorney General for India and the Solicitor General.

The top court was hearing pleas challenging the legality of Bar Council of India (BCI) chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra's prolonged tenure and seeking his removal from the post.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing the pleas.

"Both the Attorney General for India and the Solicitor General for India shall be actively associated with every policy decision taken by the Bar Council of India," the bench said.

 

Mishra was first elected as BCI chairman till 2012. Although Mishra briefly demitted office in 2014, he returned as chairman in November that year and has remained in the post since then, the plea filed by advocate Yogamaya MG said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Supreme Court Bar Council of India Courts

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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 1:14 PM IST