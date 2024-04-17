Bengal police on 'high alert' ahead of Ram Navami processions today

Several police stations in West Bengal are on high alert to prevent any communal tension ahead of the Ram Navami celebrations, a report by The Indian Express (IE) said.

The Hindu Jagran Manch is set to organise approximately 5,000 religious processions at the ward or panchayat level across all districts of the state. Affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the organisation has also planned large processions in Barasat, Siliguri, and Kolkata’s Burrabazar.

The district administrations of Hooghly, Howrah, Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur, Asansol, and Barrackpore, which have experienced communal tensions during past Ram Navami celebrations, are also on alert, the report stated.

Meanwhile, Bengal police have said that anyone found violating law and order will be dealt with strictly.

“No public display of weapons during processions on the festive occasion will be allowed,” an unidentified police officer told IE, adding, "Some traditional groups and akharas have been given permission. Even their processions will be videographed.”

Ram Navami celebrations have increasingly become a focal point of political contention, marked by rallies that often escalate into major political face-offs and, in some instances, communal riots.

In an incident last year, clashes broke out in Howrah on March 30, subsequently spreading to North Dinajpur and Hooghly, resulting in injuries to ten people.

Earlier this week, the Calcutta High Court (HC) granted permission on Monday to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Anjani Putra Sena to conduct Ram Navami processions in Howrah on April 17, while imposing certain conditions. The state government had attempted to stop the procession by suggesting an alternative route.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of scheming to disrupt the Ram Navami festivities in West Bengal, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was plotting to incite riots in the state ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at election rallies in Raiganj and Balurghat, the Prime Minister praised the high court's decision to permit the VHP procession in Howrah, describing it as a "victory for truth."

“I know that the Trinamool Congress, like always, tried all means and hatched conspiracies to stall Ram Navami celebrations in the state. But truth triumphs. The court has given permission. Tomorrow processions will be held with full faith and devotion,” the Prime Minister said at Balurghat in South Dinajpur district.

On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee said, "The BJP is trying to engineer riots in the state on April 17, aiming to reap electoral dividends in the first phase of elections on April 19. We have information that they are planning to incite communal polarisation in the state."

She further alleged that after the clashes, the BJP would use the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to arrest TMC leaders on false charges.

"I urge our supporters and the peace-loving people of West Bengal not to fall into their trap and engage in clashes. People must be vigilant to thwart the BJP's plan to incite riots for votes," she said.