LIVE: We encourage India, Pak to avoid escalation, says US on PM's remarks on terrorism



Micro blogging platform X has stated that it had withheld some posts containing political speech by politicians, parties and candidates for the remainder of the election period on the orders of the Election Commission of India (ECI), though it disagreed with the orders. According to the EC’s takedown orders that X posted, the posts in question were by Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and state BJP president Samrat Choudhary, the Aam Aadmi Party, and the YSRCP.



The United States announced on Tuesday that it would soon impose new sanctions on Iran's missile and drone program, as a result of Tehran's weekend attack on Israel. US National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan stated that Washington would "not hesitate to continue to take action to hold the Iranian government accountable for its malicious and destabilising actions". Iran sent more than 300 missiles and drones at Israel over the weekend, in what it said was retaliation for a strike on Tehran's consulate in Damascus. Almost all the projectiles were intercepted, and there was little damage.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday that the country encourages India and Pakistan to avoid escalation and find a resolution through dialogue. Responding to questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statements that India will not hesitate to kill terrorists in their homes, Miller stated: "As I have said before, the United States is not going to get into the middle of this. But we do encourage both India and Pakistan to avoid escalation and find a resolution through dialogue." Miller also said that he will never preview any sanction actions and that the "US does not discuss sanctions openly."