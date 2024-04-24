Bengaluru to experience Zero Shadow Day today: What you need to know

Bengaluru residents are in for a rare celestial treat as their shadows will momentarily disappear during 'Zero Shadow Day' today. This unique astronomical event will take place between 12:17 pm and 12:23 pm on April 24, visible to locations at similar latitudes as Bengaluru.



Bengaluru, positioned at a latitude of 13.0 degrees North, witnesses this phenomenon twice a year, typically around April 24/25 and August 18. It coincides with the equinoxes in March and September annually.

Apart from Bengaluru, people in Kanyakumari, Bhopal, Hyderabad, and Mumbai are also expected to witness this intriguing phenomenon.

Zero Shadow Day in Indian cities

Kanyakumari: April 10 and September 1 (Local Noon: 12:21, 12:22)

Bengaluru: April 24 and August 18 (Local Noon: 12:17, 12:25)

Hyderabad: May 9 and August 5 (Local Noon: 12:12, 12:19)

Mumbai: May 15 and June 27 (Local Noon: 12:34, 12:45)

Bhopal: June 13 and June 28 (Local Noon: 12:20, 12:23)

What is Zero Shadow Day?

Zero Shadow Day is an astronomical event where the Sun is directly overhead at noon, caused by Earth's axial tilt of about 23.5 degrees and its orbit around the Sun.

This phenomenon is most pronounced near the equator, where the Sun passes directly overhead during the equinoxes.

When does Zero Shadow Day typically occur?

Zero Shadow Day happens biannually in regions between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn.

According to the Astronomical Society of India (ASI), it usually occurs when the Sun reaches its zenith point, with dates varying based on specific locations and latitudes.

This event is culturally and educationally significant, often celebrated as a unique astronomical occurrence. It provides an opportunity to educate people about Earth's axial tilt, its orbit around the Sun, and the changing angles of sunlight throughout the year.