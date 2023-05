Better than private schools: Atishi while inaugurating Delhi govt school

Delhi government schools are now preferred over private schools, Education Minister Atishi said on Monday after inaugurating a new building of a school in Rithala on Monday.

Atishi said Rana Pratap Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya/Bal Vidyalaya in Sector 5, Rohini is much better than private schools of the country.

The Delhi government aims to "reshape the lives" of underprivileged children by providing them with "exceptional" educational opportunities, the AAP leader said.

"The state-of-the-art Delhi government school inaugurated today is better than private schools in the country. Parents now willingly opt for Delhi government schools over private schools. To make the country number one in the world, we must ensure that every child gets quality education. Delhi's education revolution has given a bright future to lakhs of children," Atishi said.

According to the Delhi government, the new 4-storey school building has 50 classrooms, 10 modern laboratories, two libraries, staff rooms, activity rooms, lifts and toilets on every floor.

It also has a fully air-conditioned multi-purpose hall with a capacity of 250 people. The school can admit close to 5,500 children, according to the government.

Also Read Action against schools forcing parents to buy from certain vendors: Atishi AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj to be elevated to Delhi cabinet Atishi orders inspection of govt children's homes, seeks report by May 15 Atishi, Delhi mayor blame BJP for dilapidated condition of primary schools Delhi LG recommends names of Atishi, Bharadwaj to Prez for appointment Hundreds of Jammu students spread plastic ban awareness through walkathon UP MLC election: Two BJP candidates win, CM congratulates winners Fatehabad nuclear plant's 1st unit likely to commence operations in Jun '28 NSDC with Camu launches skill academy to bridge industry, academia gap Youth sometimes get carried away by emotions: BJP MP on girl's murder