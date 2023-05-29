close

Better than private schools: Atishi while inaugurating Delhi govt school

Delhi government schools are now preferred over private schools, Education Minister Atishi said on Monday after inaugurating a new building of a school in Rithala on Monday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
AAP candidate Atishi Marlena

Atishi Marlena

Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 9:07 PM IST
Atishi said Rana Pratap Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya/Bal Vidyalaya in Sector 5, Rohini is much better than private schools of the country.

The Delhi government aims to "reshape the lives" of underprivileged children by providing them with "exceptional" educational opportunities, the AAP leader said.

"The state-of-the-art Delhi government school inaugurated today is better than private schools in the country. Parents now willingly opt for Delhi government schools over private schools. To make the country number one in the world, we must ensure that every child gets quality education. Delhi's education revolution has given a bright future to lakhs of children," Atishi said.

According to the Delhi government, the new 4-storey school building has 50 classrooms, 10 modern laboratories, two libraries, staff rooms, activity rooms, lifts and toilets on every floor.

It also has a fully air-conditioned multi-purpose hall with a capacity of 250 people. The school can admit close to 5,500 children, according to the government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 29 2023 | 9:07 PM IST

