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Home / India News / Bihar forms crisis management group amid ongoing West Asia conflict

Bihar forms crisis management group amid ongoing West Asia conflict

The crisis management group will be responsible for ensuring the availability of essential commodities, monitoring supply chains, and protecting the interests of migrant workers

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The crisis management group will be responsible for ensuring the availability of essential commodities. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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In view of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Bihar government constituted a crisis management group to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential goods and services, safeguard the interests of migrant workers and coordinate response measures to any potential fallout.

According to a statement issued by the state's Disaster Management Department, the group will be headed by Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit.

The group comprises senior officials from key departments, including the development commissioner, the additional chief secretary (Home), and the DGP.

The statement said the Food and Consumer Protection Department has been designated as the nodal department for the group.

 

The crisis management group will be responsible for ensuring the availability of essential commodities, monitoring supply chains, protecting the interests of migrant workers, and formulating coordinated strategies to address any emerging emergencies.

The first meeting of the group is scheduled on March 30 at the office of the chief secretary. This will be followed by a virtual meeting with all divisional commissioners and district magistrates to strengthen coordination across the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : West Asia Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions Bihar

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First Published: Mar 29 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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