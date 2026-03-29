IMD forecasts rain, storms across India, issues yellow alert for Delhi

A mixed weather pattern is expected across India, with rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds likely in several regions even as parts of the country continue to grapple with heat and humidity.

North and northwest India brace for rain, storms

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), large parts of northern India are likely to see spells of rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds. Hill states such as Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may also witness snowfall in higher reaches.

Plains, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, are expected to experience intermittent showers and gusty winds, with isolated hailstorms possible in some pockets.

East and northeast to see widespread showers

The northeast is set for fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds, while eastern states could also see isolated heavy showers and hail activity. States such as Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram are likely to witness rainfall in coming days.

Forecast for central and western regions

Parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are likely to see scattered rain and thunderstorms. Similar conditions are expected in Maharashtra and Gujarat, with brief but intense spells of wind and rain.

Hot and humid weather in South

According to IMD, southern states are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall, even as Kerala, Karnataka and parts of Andhra Pradesh are expected to experience hot and humid conditions, accompanied by occasional thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The IMD has attributed the widespread weather activity to multiple interacting systems, including western disturbances and troughs extending across central and southern parts of the country.

Delhi to see cloudy skies, light rain

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the national capital, forecasting a generally cloudy day with intermittent spells of light rain on Sunday.

Thunderstorms and lightning are likely through the day, accompanied by gusty surface winds. Wind speeds may pick up during the morning and afternoon, with another spell of light rain or drizzle expected later in the day. Temperatures are expected to remain moderate, offering slight relief, though humidity may persist.