Friday, August 29, 2025 | 12:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bihar SIR claim filing: RJD, AIMIM move SC for extension of Sept 1 deadline

Bihar SIR claim filing: RJD, AIMIM move SC for extension of Sept 1 deadline

Advocate Nizam Pasha, appearing for the AIMIM, said time needs to be extended due to large scale filing of claims and objections

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

On August 22, the top court directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to allow excluded voters to submit claims through online mode besides making physical submissions (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on September 1 pleas of the RJD and AIMIM seeking extension of deadline for filing of claims and objections in the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

The deadline for filing claims and objections is also September 1.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said it will hear the applications of the political parties on Monday after advocate Prashant Bhushan and senior advocate Shoeb Alam, appearing for the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), said that several of them have filed applications for extension of deadlines.

 

Advocate Nizam Pasha, appearing for the AIMIM, said time needs to be extended due to large scale filing of claims and objections.

"The number of claims filed are exponentially rising. The deadline needs to be extended," Alam told the bench.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Doctors, psychologists and activists oppose lowering age of consent to 16

Supreme Court, SC

CJI B R Gavai to swear in new Supreme Court judges on August 29

Indian Super League

AIFF, FSDL respond to SC's resolution, ISL 2025 likely to start in December

Supreme Court, SC

SC gets two new judges, Justice Pancholi in line to become CJI in 2031

Supreme Court, SC

SC orders probe after NCLAT judicial member claims 'approached for favour'

Pasha submitted that 80,000 claims were filed before the August 22 order while post the order 95,000 claims have been filed.

"We are requesting that these applications be listed as early as possible," Pasha said.

The bench asked the petitioners why they did not approach the Election Commission for the relief.

Bhushan said they have but the request is not being considered.

On August 22, the top court directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to allow excluded voters to submit claims through online mode besides making physical submissions in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of electoral roll in poll-bound Bihar.

On August 14, the top court directed the poll panel to publish by August 19 details of the 65 lakh voters excluded from the draft electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar to enhance "transparency" in SIR of the voters' list and allow Aadhaar as an acceptable document for identity proof.

The revision of the voters' list in Bihar--the first since 2003--has sparked a huge political row. The SIR's findings have reduced the total number of 7.9 crore registered voters in Bihar, from before the exercise, to 7.24 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PM Modi

LIVE news updates: In India, capital does not just grow, it multiplies, says PM Modi

Manoj Jarange

Jarange begins indefinite hunger strike in Mumbai over quota demands

Ongc, oil, oil company, refinery

India boosts US oil purchases on competitive prices, narrows trade deficit

Urjit Patel

Urjit Patel appointed executive director at IMF for 3-year term: Who is he

IMD on rainfall 2025

Weather update: IMD issues alert for heavy rain in many states, know more

Topics : Election Commission of India Supreme Court rjd All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Bihar Bihar Assembly Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon