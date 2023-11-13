Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

Bikanervala cheif Kedarnath Aggarwal, once a street vendor, passes away

Kedarnath Aggarwal started his entrepreneurial journey in Delhi

Lala Kedarnath Aggarwal

Renowned culinary visionary Lala Kedarnath Aggarwal, chairman of Bikanervala Group, passes away at 86

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 11:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Lala Kedarnath Aggarwal, who once sold bhujia and rasgullas in buckets on the streets of old Delhi before establishing sweets and snacks brand Bikanervala, passed away on Monday.
He was 86.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The demise of Aggarwal, fondly known as Kakaji, "marked the end of an era that has enriched palates and touched countless lives," Bikanervala said in a statement. The company operates more than 60 outlets in India and has presence in countries such as the USA, New Zealand, Singapore, Nepal and the UAE.
"Kakaji's departure is not just a loss to Bikanervala; it's a void in the culinary landscape. His vision and leadership will forever guide our culinary journey," said the group's Managing Director Shyam Sunder Aggarwal.
Kedarnath Aggarwal started his entrepreneurial journey in Delhi.
Hailing from Bikaner, his family owned a sweet shop in the bylanes of the city since 1905. The shop was named as Bikaner Namkeen Bhandar and used to sell a few varieties of sweets and snacks.
Aggarwal, who had larger ambitions, migrated to Delhi in the early 50s along with his brother Satyanarayan Aggarwal, bringing his family recipe to the city.
Initially, both struggled with carrying buckets filled with bhujia and rasgulla, selling in the streets of old Delhi. However, the Aggarwal brothers' hard work and the unique taste of Bikaner soon gained recognition and acceptance among the people of Delhi.
Later Aggarwal brothers set up a shop in Delhi's Chandini Chowk, where they used their family recipes which were handed down from generation to generation.
Bikaner Namkeen Bhandar soon became famous for its Moong Dal Halwa, Bikaneri Bhujia and Kaju Katli, amongst others. The two brothers and the shop soon became popular as Bikanervala.
"As we bid farewell to a legend, we carry forward his legacy with a deep sense of responsibility. Bikanervala will continue to be a reflection of his values a place where every dish tells a story and every customer is part of our extended family," said Radhey Mohan Aggarwal, Director of Bikanervala Group and eldest son of Kakaji.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi meets his cousin, BJP MP Varun Gandhi, at Kedarnath Dham

Kedarnath Heli Service: Book tickets through IRCTC's official website

After the Golden Temple and Telangana, Rahul Gandhi visits Kedarnath Temple

Kedarnath Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand stopped, roads closed amid heavy rains

Committee bans use of mobile phones, photography in Kedarnath Temple

Three Indian cities among world's 10 most polluted after Diwali, Delhi tops

Noisy Diwali in Mumbai, max level of 117 decibels eclipses last year

Local Trinamool Congress leader shot dead in West Bengal, assailant lynched

U'khand Tunnel collapse: May take 2 more days to rescue trapped labourers

At least 35 injured during 'Hingot' festivities in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bikaner House

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 11:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTorrent Power Share PriceND vs NZ Semi FinalVirat KohliAyodhya DeepotsavSalman Khan | Tiger 3World Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first timeG Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyasIndian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci studyPalm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon