Shashi Tharoor's article sparks row, BJP says his marginalisation certain

Shashi Tharoor's article sparks row, BJP says his marginalisation certain

Shashi Tharoor wrote an article in an English newspaper, where he appreciated Kerala's investment growth under the left-front government. But Congress leaders criticise his views

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor addresses a press conference, amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The BJP on Monday claimed that Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s sidelining in the party was expected after he contested the 2022 presidential election against the Gandhi family’s nominee, Mallikarjun Kharge.
 
“Shashi Tharoor’s marginalisation in the Congress was inevitable after he dared to contest the party’s presidential election against Mallikarjun Kharge, a nominee of the Gandhi family,” BJP IT chief Amit Malviya wrote on social media platform X.
 
Malviya criticised the Congress party saying the Congress is a “proprietorship firm” of the Gandhi family. “His downsizing would have been swifter and more conspicuous if not for his high public profile. The Congress, after all, is nothing but a proprietorship firm of the Gandhis,” he wrote on X.
 
 

Controversy around Shashi Tharoor’s article

 
The controversy sparked after Congress leader Shashi Tharoor wrote an article in an English newspaper, where he appreciated Kerala’s investment growth under the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government and lauded the positive outcomes of PM Modi’s US visit. 
 
However, Tharoor’s views were criticised by the Congress leaders in Kerala, including Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan and party general secretary KC Venugopal, who questioned the basis of his statements.

In response, on February 23, Tharoor clarified that his article did not praise the CPI(M)-led government but focused on Kerala’s progress in entrepreneurship and innovation. He stated that his intention was only to highlight the state’s economic development, not to make any political remarks.
 
Furthermore, after his remarks, Tharoor also met senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, the details of which were not disclosed.
 

Veekshanam Daily’s criticism of Tharoor

 
However, Veekshanam Daily, a Congress-affiliated publication, indirectly criticised Tharoor for his statements. The editorial cautioned him against disappointing party workers ahead of the local body elections.
 
Last week, the Congress national leadership declared the matter closed. AICC general secretary KC Venugopal stated that after discussions, Tharoor had agreed to review his stance if new data on Kerala’s entrepreneurial growth emerged. He assured that there was no further need for debate on the issue. “The controversy is over. It is a closed chapter,” Venugopal told reporters in New Delhi.

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

