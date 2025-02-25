Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 08:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi AQI remains in 'moderate' category for 5th day, Grap Stage-II lifted

Delhi AQI remains in 'moderate' category for 5th day, Grap Stage-II lifted

With the revocation of Stage-II, curbs by CAQM, inter-state buses from NCR states are now permitted to enter Delhi

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter

Representational Image | (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 8:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi's air quality deteriorated once again on Tuesday, but remained in the 'moderate' category for a fifth consecutive day. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 187 at 8 am on February 25, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). 

AQI across Delhi-NCR

The air quality across Delhi-NCR remained in the 'moderate' or 'satisfactory' category. The 24-hour average AQI of Delhi was at 186 as recorded at 4 pm on February 24. In Haryana's Gurugram, the AQI was 198, while in Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Greater Noida, it remained at 144 and 120, respectively.  

Grap Stage-II restrictions revoked

As pollution levels declined, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Sub-Committee on Grap revoked Stage-II curbs under the extant Grap schedule in the entire NCR, with immediate effect.  The Centre’s panel attributed the improvement in air quality to a variety of factors such as favourable weather conditions, better mixing height, etc. With the revocation of Stage-II curbs, inter-state buses from NCR states are now permitted to enter Delhi. 
The India Meteorological Department(IMD) and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) predict that the AQI will likely remain in the moderate to poor category in the coming days.
 

Delhi weather update

Delhi's weather remained warm with IMD predicting rainfall this week. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.05 degrees Celsius and 28.99 degrees Celsius, respectively. The relative humidity is 19 per cent and the wind speed is 19 kmph.
 

More From This Section

renewable energy

India may miss key climate goal of 500-GW RE capacity by 2030: Report

American Airlines

Passengers of diverted New York to Delhi flight rebooked: Rome airport

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh

Mahakumbh: 15K sanitation workers attempt world record, results on Feb 27

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra will lead AI and technology revolution: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Global Investors Summit 2025: Railways signs 170 MW solar PPA with MP

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi air quality air pollution Delhi weather Central Pollution Control Board

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 8:17 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShingles Awareness in IndiaPM Kisan19th installment today ReleasedStock Market CrashPM Kisan ekycNZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon