Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 03:40 PM IST
Business Standard
Andhra Pradesh liquor scam accused Balaji Govindappa arrested in Mysore

Andhra Pradesh liquor scam accused Balaji Govindappa arrested in Mysore

In the recent remand report of Kasireddy Raja Sekhar Reddy, the prime accused in the alleged liquor scam, the SIT has named several people who allegedly played a key role between 2019 and 2024

Alcohol on flight | Photo by Ehioma on Pexels

The ED case stems from a September 2024 FIR of the Economic Offences CID of the state police. | Photo by Ehioma on Pexels

Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

The Andhra Pradesh Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the charges of Rs 3,200 crore liquor scam that had allegedly taken place during the previous YSRCP regime in the state has arrested an accused in the case, Balaji Govindappa, in Mysore on Tuesday, said an official.

Govindappa is one of the several accused in the case.

"Govindappa has been arrested in Mysore today," the official confirmed to PTI.

He is an executive director at Bharati Cement Pvt Ltd.

According to a source, SIT officials searched Govindappa's residence in Hyderabad three days ago, followed by his arrest today.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering case with regard to the alleged liquor scam.

 

The ED case stems from a September 2024 FIR of the Economic Offences CID of the state police.

In the recent remand report of Kasireddy Raja Sekhar Reddy, the prime accused in the alleged liquor scam, the SIT has named several people who allegedly played a key role between 2019 and 2024.

The list of names consists Vasudeva Reddy, Satya Prasad, Rajampet MP PV Midhun Reddy, former YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Redddy, Sajjala Sridhar Reddy, retired IAS officer Dhanunjaya Reddy, Krishna Mohan Reddy and Govindappa.

Topics : Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government Liquor

First Published: May 13 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

