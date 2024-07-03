Business Standard
BJP MLA Jamwal targets Himachal CM, calls him biggest contractor of lies

Sensing his party's defeat in all the three seats, including Hamirpur, the home district of the chief minister, Sukhu is making false allegations and accusations against BJP candidates,' the MLA said

Press Trust of India Hamirpur (HP)
Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is the biggest contractor of lies but his actions would not help the Congress to win the bypoll, Bilaspur (Sadar) MLA and BJP co-incharge of the Hamirpur assembly bypoll Trilok Jamwal said on Wednesday.
"Sensing his party's defeat in all the three seats, including Hamirpur, the home district of the chief minister, Sukhu is making false allegations and accusations against BJP candidates," the MLA said in a statement issued here.
Bypolls will be conducted for three assembly seats -- Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagargh -- on July 10.
The seats fell vacant after three Independent legislators, who voted in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajya Sabha elections, resigned and later joined the saffron party.
The BJP has fielded all the three former MLAs from their respective seats.
"If (Sukhvinder Singh) Sukhu says that during the Congress tenure, Ashish Sharma took contracts worth crore from him, then should it be understood that contracts are distributed in the CM's office? Is there any flaw in the open tendering system of this government or the CM has no option left except lying at the time of elections?" Jamwal questioned.

While addressing a public gathering here to seek support for the Congress candidate from the assembly constituency, Pushpinder Varma, Sukhu on Tuesday alleged that the BJP candidate from this seat, Sharma, is a contractor and not a public servant.
"The former Independent MLA (Sharma) is a greedy and arrogant person. His intentions are bad and that's why he sold himself in the political mandi (market) of the BJP," Sukhu alleged.
"Ashish did work worth Rs 50 crore in the previous BJP government, while he took contracts worth Rs 135 crore in the 14 months of the Congress government," he said.
The chief minister also alleged that Sharma is running two crushers under one name and he has nothing to do with the works of the public.
"He kept roaming around with files of setting up crushers and taking tenders. He did not find time to come to me with files of public works," Sukhu said.
Jamwal said that before raising questions on the means of livelihood of the BJP candidate, the chief minister should have thought a little but the irony is that he has lost so much patience that he is not able to weigh his own statements properly.
He said that it is very important for a chief minister to maintain the dignity of the election process but he is making baseless statements.
It is clear from this that the chief minister has accepted his defeat even before the elections, the BJP leader added.

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

