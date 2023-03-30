close

BJP put democracy in dustbin: Goa AAP display posters targeting PM Modi

"When something is not acceptable, it is the right of people to protest. But the BJP and central government are trying to take away this right," Palekar said

IANS Panaji
Posters targeting PM Modi

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 2:40 PM IST
Vowing to display 'Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao' posters across Goa, Aam Aadmi Party in Goa has alleged that the present BJP government at Centre has put democracy in 'dust bin'.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, AAP State President Amit Palekar said that time has come to fight for freedom of speech and expression.

"We have to protect our rights," he said.

He said that many cases are registered in Delhi for displaying 'Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao' posters. "British and Portuguese while ruling in India used to disallow people to display posters. They were trying to suppress the voice, similar things are seen now," he said.

"If we ponder cases filed in Delhi against those who displayed these posters, it is clear that the central government is trying to snatch our freedom. Opposition leaders are harassed by filing cases using ED and CBI. They are trying to suppress the voice of opposition. Democracy has been put in the dustbin by them," he said.

"When something is not acceptable, it is the right of people to protest. But the BJP and central government are trying to take away this right," Palekar said.

He said that the time has come to display this poster across the nation. "From today onwards, we will display this poster across India. Those who are proud of being Indian will display these posters everywhere," he said, adding they have no fear of being arrested.

"We will fight to protect our right, nation and self-respect," he said.

He questioned why the inquiry has not been initiated against the 'Adani' scam, and those who have done bank scams, which are in public domain.

Vice President of Goa AAP Valmiki Naik said that people have sacrificed their lives for the freedom of India. "However, Modi has created such a situation that nobody should talk against them (BJP). They take action by CBI and ED raids and put people behind bars. They are trying to finish off the opposition," Naik said.

"It is our right to speak when the government is not functioning well. 138 FIRs are registered in Delhi for displaying this poster," Naik said.

--IANS

sbk/uk/

Topics : Goa | AAP | BJP | Politics

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 1:55 PM IST

