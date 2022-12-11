JUST IN
Capturing institutions Cong culture, we believe in 'Sabka Sath': BJP MP
BJP to win, secure 404 seats in 2024 Lok Sacha elections: GVL Narasimha Rao
AAP spoilt Cong party in Gujarat, has no appeal outside Delhi: Chidambaram
Country's unity above win or loss in elections: Cong leader Salman Khurshid
ED seizes properties worth Rs 153.31 cr of Baghel's Deputy Secy, others
Himachal's next CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, a fighter who rose through ranks
Rahul to spend 8 days during concluding phase of Yatra in J-K: Congress
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu likely to be next Himachal CM, say Congress sources
Cong rejigs Jharkhand unit, appoints 11 V-Ps, 35 gen secys and 82 secys
Amit Shah to meets senior leaders to discuss poll preparedness in Tripura
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Capturing institutions Cong culture, we believe in 'Sabka Sath': BJP MP
Business Standard

BJP's Adesh Gupta resigns post-MCD loss; interim charge with Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta resigned on Sunday, days after the party's defeat in the municipal corporation polls to the Aam Aadmi Party

Topics
MCD polls | BJP | AAP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BJP state president Adesh Gupta addresses during a press conference in New Delhi.
Adesh Gupta

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta resigned on Sunday, days after the party's defeat in the municipal corporation polls to the Aam Aadmi Party.

The BJP's Delhi unit vice president Virendra Sachdeva has been appointed acting president.

The Aam Aadmi Party ended the BJP's 15-year-rule in the Municipal of Delhi (MCD) poll in results announced on Wednesday. The AAP won the elections with 134 seats, while the BJP bagged 104.

"The resignation of Adesh Gupta as Delhi BJP president has been accepted as per the direction of BJP national president Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda. Delhi unit vice president Virendra Sachdeva is being appointed working state unit chief till the next order," the BJP's national general secretary Arun Singh said in a communication.

The demand for an organisational overhaul in the Delhi BJP had begun immediately after the party's loss in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

Amid the clamour for change, Gupta had in a meeting on the result day, asserted he was not going to give up to "conspiracies" against him.

Gupta's performance has been under the scanner since he took charge as president of the Delhi BJP in June 2020.

Under his leadership, the party failed to win bypolls to some MCD wards in 2021 as well as the Rajender Nagar Assembly bypoll.

According to some Delhi BJP functionaries, Gupta's resignation does not mean much as he was anyway nearing the end of his term.

The organisational elections of the national BJP are scheduled to be complete in January 2023.

BJP leaders said the party constitution mandates organisational restructuring should be done in 50 per cent of state units ahead of changes in national organisation, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on MCD polls

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 16:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU