Home / India News / British Indian twins join Mensa club after top scores in IQ tests

British Indian twins join Mensa club after top scores in IQ tests

The twins, Krish and Keira Arora, scored in the top two per cent globally, making them some of the youngest members of the elite Mensa club

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

A pair of British Indian twins have joined Mensa, the prestigious high IQ society, after clearing challenging assessments that placed them among the brightest young minds globally.
 
Eleven-year-old Krish Arora achieved a remarkable score of 162 — the highest possible in a Mensa Supervised IQ Test session — placing him in the top 0.26 per cent of children. His sister, Keira, followed soon after with an impressive score of 152 on the Cattell III B scale, ranking her in the top two per cent.
 
“They are very competitive, and Keira was inspired to take the Mensa test after Krish,” said their mother, Mauli Arora, a senior IT manager originally from Delhi who studied computer engineering in Pune.
 
 
She described their parenting as highly involved and supportive. “Krish takes private piano lessons and attends robotics classes on weekends, while Keira enjoys writing poetry and is passionate about creative writing,” she said.
 
Though they argue like most siblings, the non-identical twins share a strong connection and often team up, especially when their parents intervene in disputes, she added.

Their father, Nischal, an electronics engineer from Mumbai, moved to the UK 25 years ago. The family now lives in Hounslow, west London, where the twins attend a local public school.
 
“Krish is very analytical and excels in maths. Even though he will start Year 7 in September, he’s already completed Year 9-level work through Mathletics,” Mauli said. “Keira is incredibly imaginative — her poetry and stories are full of emotion and depth.”
 
The parents said they are proud to see both children recognised by one of the world’s most exclusive intellectual clubs. They support Keira’s creative pursuits by encouraging her to attend workshops. She is also the lead singer in her school’s rock band and will begin private vocal training in September.
 
Krish, on the other hand, is already a Grade 8 pianist and regularly competes in music festivals, where he has won multiple awards in the last two years. His parents are also introducing him to basic economics, aligning with his future aspirations.
 
“Krish wants to study maths at Cambridge and become an actuary, while Keira dreams of becoming a commercial lawyer,” said Mauli.
 

First Published: May 24 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

