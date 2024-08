Broadcast Bill threatens independence of press, curbs free speech: Congress

New Delhi: Congress leader Pawan Khera briefs the media at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

The Congress has said the proposed Broadcasting Bill is a “threat” to freedom of speech and independent media.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera took to ‘X’ on Friday to assert that the proposed Bill, titled Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, aims for an increased government control over content creators, ranging from social media influencers to independent news outlets and will “pave the way for excessive surveillance in the online world.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ALSO READ: New broadcasting bill could label you as digital news reporter: Here's how “It will also threaten the independence of the press and restrict free speech,” he said.





The Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill is a direct threat to our freedom of speech and independent media. Here's why we all must raise our voice against the government's tyranny:

He alleged the Centre is trying to “harm the economic viability of independent creators” by imposing regulations that treat them the same as large media corporations.

“The Bill labels anyone uploading videos, making podcasts, or writing about current affairs as digital news broadcasters,” the Congress leader said, adding that this will impact individuals and teams providing independent news coverage.

He claimed that the Bill imposes heavy regulatory burdens on small content creators and failing in compliance of the rules due to lack of resources could result in their potential shutdowns.

Khera criticised the requirement to have online creators to establish content evaluation committees, arguing that it introduces pre-publication censorship. He also expressed concern that monitoring ‘negative influencers’, which he said threatens dissenting voices.

Khera argued that treating content creators, who monetise their platforms, on par with traditional broadcasters will discourage new entrants in the industry.

“This is exactly how the government finished the crypto market in India,” he added.

He also alleged that the drafting process of the Bill did not include stakeholders such as civil society and journalists.

The second draft of the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2024, was shared with stakeholders this week. According to a report by the Hindu Business Line, it may apply to content creators with a subscriber count of at least one million