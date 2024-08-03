Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Broadcast Bill threatens independence of press, curbs free speech: Congress

Party leader Pawan Khera said the proposed Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill will pave the way for 'excessive surveillance' in online world

Pawan Khera

New Delhi: Congress leader Pawan Khera briefs the media at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress has said the proposed Broadcasting Bill is a “threat” to freedom of speech and independent media. 

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera took to ‘X’ on Friday to assert that the proposed Bill, titled Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, aims for an increased government control over content creators, ranging from social media influencers to independent news outlets and will “pave the way for excessive surveillance in the online world.”
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
“It will also threaten the independence of the press and restrict free speech,” he said.

More From This Section

UN goal of hunger-free world by 2030 unlikely to be achieved: Official

LIVE: India finding solutions for global food and nutrition security, says PM Modi

Operation to rescue Kedarnath pilgrims enters 3rd day; over 10K evacuated

Rains wash away road diversions, uproot trees, damage houses in Jharkhand

Actor Mohanlal reaches Wayanad, pledges Rs 3 cr for rehabilitation works

He alleged the Centre is trying to “harm the economic viability of independent creators” by imposing regulations that treat them the same as large media corporations.

“The Bill labels anyone uploading videos, making podcasts, or writing about current affairs as digital news broadcasters,” the Congress leader said, adding that this will impact individuals and teams providing independent news coverage.

He claimed that the Bill imposes heavy regulatory burdens on small content creators and failing in compliance of the rules due to lack of resources could result in their potential shutdowns.

Khera criticised the requirement to have online creators to establish content evaluation committees, arguing that it introduces pre-publication censorship. He also expressed concern that monitoring ‘negative influencers’, which he said threatens dissenting voices.

Khera argued that treating content creators, who monetise their platforms, on par with traditional broadcasters will discourage new entrants in the industry. 

“This is exactly how the government finished the crypto market in India,” he added.

He also alleged that the drafting process of the Bill did not include stakeholders such as civil society and journalists.

The second draft of the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2024, was shared with stakeholders this week. According to a report by the Hindu Business Line, it may apply to content creators with a subscriber count of at least one million

Also Read

Five policemen among six J-K officials sacked for 'narco-terror links'

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad in Army uniform

Why are India's consumer durable makers locked in intense warranty war?

Adani Power emerges top bidder for stressed KSK Mahanadi proj at Rs 27K-cr

Ford may re-enter India after 2021 exit as western markets face speed bumps

Topics : BS Web Reports National broadcast policy Curated Content Modi govt Indian National Congress surveillance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon