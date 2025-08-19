Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cabinet clears ₹9,814 cr projects for Kota-Bundi airport, Odisha ring road

Cabinet clears ₹9,814 cr projects for Kota-Bundi airport, Odisha ring road

Union Cabinet approves Rs 9,814 crore for new greenfield airport in Kota-Bundi and six-lane ring road connecting Cuttack and Bhubaneswar in Odisha, boosting infrastructure in Rajasthan and Odisha

Ring Road project
The projects form part of the government’s PM Gati Shakti Masterplan and the Purvodaya vision for eastern India. | Photo: PTI

Saket Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved two major infrastructure projects worth Rs 9,814 crore, including the construction of a new greenfield airport in Rajasthan’s Kota-Bundi and a six-lane, access-controlled ring road connecting Cuttack and Bhubaneswar in Odisha.
 
Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said the new Kota-Bundi Airport will be built for Rs 1,507 crore on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) to meet long-standing demands from the people in the region. “Students from all across the country travel to Kota either by train or flight, and for a long time, there has been a demand for a
