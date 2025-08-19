Cabinet clears ₹9,814 cr projects for Kota-Bundi airport, Odisha ring road

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved two major infrastructure projects worth Rs 9,814 crore, including the construction of a new greenfield airport in Rajasthan’s Kota-Bundi and a six-lane, access-controlled ring road connecting Cuttack and Bhubaneswar in Odisha.

Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said the new Kota-Bundi Airport will be built for Rs 1,507 crore on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) to meet long-standing demands from the people in the region. “Students from all across the country travel to Kota either by train or flight, and for a long time, there has been a demand for a