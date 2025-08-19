Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 04:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Maharashtra inks MoUs worth ₹42,893 cr; projects to create over 28k jobs

Maharashtra inks MoUs worth ₹42,893 cr; projects to create over 28k jobs

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state is emerging as the data centre capital and solar energy integration capital of India

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Fadnavis assured investors that the state government will offer full support from start to finish to ensure smooth implementation of the projects. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 42,893 crore with various companies for data centre and solar energy projects in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state is emerging as the data centre capital and solar energy integration capital of India.

Eight MoUs for various investments and two strategic agreements, including a partnership with the UK to attract foreign investments, were signed.

The MoUs worth Rs 42,893 crore are expected to generate 28,558 jobs, it was stated.

The chief minister said these investment commitments reflect the trust of investors and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

Also Read

Port cargo, port, trade, cargo

Palghar cops on alert as containers fallen from ship likely to drift ashore

IBM

IBM opens Mumbai client centre to support Maharashtra's quantum push

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra prominent in Indian's unstoppable growth story: CM Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

MMR region can become $1.5-trillion growth hub, says Maharashtra CM

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

Efforts on to reduce importance of Mumbai and Maharashtra: Uddhav

Fadnavis assured investors that the state government will offer full support from start to finish to ensure smooth implementation of the projects. 

He also announced renewed momentum for the state's ambitious hyperloop project, now progressing with the involvement of IIT Bombay and IIT Madras.

"This project will bring a transformative change in the fields of logistics, transportation, and mobility not only in Maharashtra, but across India," he said.

As per the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, the MoUs were signed with Jupiter International Ltd to invest Rs 10,900 crore for solar panel manufacturing, creating 8,308 jobs, Rochak Systems Pvt Ltd to set up a data centre with an investment of Rs 2,508 crore, generating 1,000 jobs, Rovison Tech Hub Pvt Ltd for a data centre project worth Rs 2,564 crore, creating 1,100 jobs.

Apart from this, Wow Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 4,300 crore in the steel industry, creating 1,500 jobs, Webmint Digital Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 4,846 crore in a data centre, generating 2,050 jobs, Atlas Copco to invest Rs 575 crore in the industrial equipment sector, generating 3,400 jobs, LNK Green Energy will invest Rs 4,700 crore in green energy, creating 2,500 jobs and Prestige Estate Projects Ltd to invest Rs 12,500 crore in data centres, logistics and real estate, creating 8,700 jobs.

A strategic agreement was also signed with the Global India Business Corridor to attract investments from the UK and Europe, while an MoU was signed with TUTRR Hyperloop Pvt Ltd to develop an advanced transport system at JNPT and Vadhavan Ports.  ALSO READ: Reliance Infrastructure bags NHPC's Rs 4,000-crore solar-battery project

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

National highway

Cabinet approves ₹8,308 cr 6-lane Bhubaneswar Bypass to ease city traffic

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Mumbai rains LIVE news updates: CR, Harbour lines affected; schools, govt offices shut

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Cabinet approves ₹1,507 cr greenfield airport project in Kota-Bundi

Gordon Ramsay, the British celebrity chef with Michelin stars

Gordon Ramsay lands in India with 'Street Burger' at Delhi airportpremium

toll plaza, fastag, fast tag, tolling fee

'Why pay ₹150 for 12 hours on 65 km?' SC flags toll collection issues

Topics : Maharashtra solar energy energy sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Sudershan ReddyBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon