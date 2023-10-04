Cabinet Secy reviews situation in Sikkim, emphasises evacuation of people

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Wednesday reviewed the relief and rescue measures of the Central agencies and government of Sikkim and emphasized that the evacuation of people stranded in the tunnel of Chungthang dam and tourists may be taken up on a priority basis.

Gauba's directions came while chairing the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) meeting.

"Reviewing relief and rescue measures of the Central Agencies and Government of Sikkim in NCMC meeting, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba emphasized that the evacuation of people stranded in the tunnel of Chungthang dam and tourists may be taken up on priority basis," stated Cabinet Secretariat in a statement.

The Cabinet Secretary further observed that additional teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) should be deployed and connectivity of road, telecom and power must be restored in the shortest possible time.

He further assured the Government of Sikkim that all Central agencies are ready and will be available for assistance.

The Chief Secretary of Sikkim joined the meeting through video conferencing and apprised the Committee about the latest situation in the state. He also briefed the committee about the efforts of the state government in carrying out relief and rescue measures.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla informed the Committee that the situation is being monitored 24x7 by the Central Government at the highest level.

"Both control rooms of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) are monitoring the situation and all possible help is being extended," the Cabinet Secretariat statement said quoting Bhalla.

The NDRF has already deployed three teams and additional teams are on standby in Guwahati and Patna. An adequate number of teams and assets of the Army and Air Force are being deployed to assist the state in rescue and restoration efforts.

The meeting was attended by the Union Home Secretary, Chief Secretary of Sikkim, Secretary of Ministry of Power, Secretary of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Member Secretary NDMA and others.