Business Standard

Sunday, January 12, 2025 | 07:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CAQM revokes stage-III Grap measures as Delhi's air quality improves

CAQM revokes stage-III Grap measures as Delhi's air quality improves

Despite the easing of Stage-III restrictions, authorities have urged citizens to adhere to GRAP-II guidelines, particularly as weather conditions during winter can exacerbate pollution levels

Delhi Air Pollution

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked Stage-III measures under the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), following an improvement in Delhi's air quality.

This comes after the Delhi-NCR received rainfall on Saturday evening.

However, actions under Stage I and Stage II remain in effect, with authorities emphasising vigilance to prevent further deterioration.

The decision was made after the Sub-Committee on GRAP reviewed the current air quality index (AQI) levels and forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

Despite the easing of Stage-III restrictions, authorities have urged citizens to adhere to GRAP-II guidelines, particularly as weather conditions during winter can exacerbate pollution levels.

 

Also Read

BJP Flag, BJP

AAP, BJP engage in fierce poster war ahead of Delhi Assembly elections

Rain, Chennai Rains

Light rain in Delhi as city records low of 7.7 degrees Celsius: IMD

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

BJP leaders attack Kejriwal over CAG report on Delhi's excise policy

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

CAG report reveals Rs 2,026 crore revenue loss in Delhi liquor policy scam

Crime

Delhi witnesses marginal dip in major crimes, faces a surge in others

According to an official order, owing to a WD (Western Disturbance) on January 11-12, there were rains around Delhi-NCR and the AQI of Delhi has shown a significant improvement owing to the favourable meteorological conditions.

"The AQI of Delhi was recorded as 278 at 4:00 PM today which is 72 points below the 350 mark to implement the Stage-III as per the extant directives of the Hon'ble Supreme Court," said the order.

Further, the forecast by IMD predicts another WD (Western Disturbance) in the region aroundJanuary 14-15, 2025.

Following AQI improvement, the CAQM has withdrawn Stage-III restrictions, which were reinstated on January 9, 2025, after the AQI breached the 350 mark.

These measures, categorized under "Severe" air quality, were implemented per Supreme Court directives to address worsening pollution.

Despite the revocation, actions under Stages I and II will remain enforced. Implementing agencies are tasked with intensifying efforts to maintain air quality.

Sites previously shut down for non-compliance with statutory guidelines will not resume operations without explicit clearance from the Commission.

Authorities have urged the public to follow the GRAP-II Citizen Charter to help sustain improvements.

The Sub-Committee highlighted that while AQI levels show improvement, winter weather conditions remain a concern.

"We aim to ensure AQI levels do not slip further," the committee stated, reiterating its commitment to closely monitor the situation and make adjustments as required.

The CAQM's approach aligns with the Supreme Court's directive issued in December 2024, mandating immediate escalation of GRAP measures if the AQI surpasses critical thresholds.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh

LIVE: Bangladesh summons Indian envoy Pranay Verma over border tensions

building collapse, Bengaluru building collapse

Kannauj building collapse: All workers rescued after 16-hour operation

Z-Morh tunnel

PM Modi to inaugurate Z-Morh tunnel in J&K tomorrow: All you need to know

Prayagraj, Sadhu, Maha Kumbh, Kumbh

Youth, students to celebrate Swami Vivekananda's legacy at Maha Kumbh 2025

Modi, Narendra Modi

India's youth will drive its rise to becoming developed by 2047: PM Modi

Topics : Delhi Air quality air pollution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon