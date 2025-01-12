Business Standard

Sunday, January 12, 2025 | 10:40 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / AAP, BJP engage in fierce poster war ahead of Delhi Assembly elections

AAP, BJP engage in fierce poster war ahead of Delhi Assembly elections

The latest salvo from AAP features a poster where Ramesh Bidhuri was projected as BJP's CM face in Delhi, they called him abusive

BJP Flag, BJP

The BJP has sharply criticised the AAP-led government, alleging widespread corruption, inefficiency in implementing welfare schemes. (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The battle for Delhi has begun, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engaging in a fierce poster war ahead of the assembly polls.

The latest salvo from AAP features a poster where Ramesh Bidhuri was projected as BJP's CM face in Delhi. They called him "abusive" and labelled the BJP as the party as "Galli Galoch."

The poster shows an image of Ramesh Bidhuri with the caption, "Phata poster nikla galibaaz."

The BJP has sharply criticised the AAP-led government, alleging widespread corruption, inefficiency in implementing welfare schemes, and a failure to address the growing pollution levels in the city.

 

The BJP has even gone as far as calling AAP's governance a threat to Delhi, drawing a parallel to "AAPda" -- a term they say reflects the disruptive impact on the capital under the AAP rule.

Also Read

Aam Aadmi Party

BJP accuses AAP of aiding Rohingyas, adding them to Delhi voter list

BJP Flag, BJP

Delhi polls: BJP's 2nd list out, Kapil Mishra to contest from Karawal Nagar

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi polls: Kejriwal claims BJP to name Ramesh Bidhuri as CM face

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Manufactured, baseless: AAP rejects BJP's claims about CAG report

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Slum dwellers will 'liberate' Delhi by uprooting 'Aapda' govt: Shah

On the other hand, AAP has hit back at the BJP labelling it as the "Galli Galoch party" and accusing it of "dishonest tactics' and "electoral fraud".

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. While last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Arjun Ram, Meghwal, Arjun

Rift within INDIA bloc even during 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Arjun Meghwal

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi to address public meeting in Delhi's Seelampur on Jan 13

Election

Delhi Assembly polls: Smaller players may become spoilsports for Big Three

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi elections: BJP attacks Kejriwal with song, poster on 'Sheesh Mahal'

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP holds CEC meet to finalise candidates for upcoming Delhi Assembly polls

Topics : Delhi Assembly Elections AAP BJP Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon