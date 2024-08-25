Doctor rape-murder: CBI conducts raids over fiscal irregularities at RG Kar

A ward of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after being vandalised by unidentified miscreants amid protests against the rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

CBI sleuths on Sunday launched search operations on the premises of former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh, ex-MSVP Sanjay Vashisth and 13 others in and around Kolkata in connection with their probe into alleged financial irregularities at the institute, officials said. The anti-corruption unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is also searching the residences and offices of those engaged in supplying materials for management and care of patients. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp At least seven officers of the central probe agency have been questioning Ghosh at his Beliaghata residence since 8 am, while others are grilling Vashisth, the former medical superintendent and vice principal of the hospital, and another professor of the forensic department of the medical establishment, among others, they said.

Accompanied by a huge team of central forces, the CBI team, which reached Ghosh's residence around 6 am, was made to wait for nearly one-and-half hours before he opened the doors, the officials said.

Another team of CBI officers also conducted searches at the ex-principal's office at the hospital and also went to the canteen in the academic building.

A postgraduate trainee woman doctor was allegedly raped and murder in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9, following which a Kolkata Police civic volunteer was arrested.

The gruesome crime resulted in nationwide protests by doctors and citizens.

On the direction of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI registered cases into the killing as well as alleged financial irregularities.