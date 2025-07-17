Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 06:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CBSE asks schools to set up 'oil boards' to curb high-fat food intake

CBSE asks schools to set up 'oil boards' to curb high-fat food intake

The directive comes two months after the board asked schools to set up "sugar boards" to monitor and reduce the sugar intake of children

"Prevalence of childhood obesity is impacted mostly by poor dietary habits and reduced physical activity," Pragya M Singh, CBSE Director (Academics) added.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked schools to set up "oil boards" to educate students and staff about harmful effects of consuming high-fat foods and oils and to serve as daily reminders promoting healthier eating habits, according to officials.

The directive comes two months after the board asked schools to set up "sugar boards" to monitor and reduce the sugar intake of children.

"Oil Boards" refer to posters or digital displays installed in shared spaces such as cafeterias, lobbies, and meeting rooms within school premises. These boards will aim to educate students and staff about the harmful effects of consuming high-fat foods and oils and to serve as daily reminders promoting healthier eating habits.

 

"The data points out that there is a sharp rise in obesity among both adults and children. As per National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5), 2019-21, over one in five adults in urban areas are overweight or obese," said Pragya M Singh, CBSE Director (Academics).

Citing The Lancet Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2021 obesity forecasting study published in 2025, Singh said the number of overweight and obese adults in India is projected to rise from 18 crores in 2021 to 44.9 crores by 2050, making it the country with the second highest global burden.

"Prevalence of childhood obesity is impacted mostly by poor dietary habits and reduced physical activity," Singh added.

Installing oil board displays in common areas (cafeterias, lobbies, meeting rooms and other public spaces) to raise awareness on harmful consumption; printing health messages on all official stationery (letterheads, envelopes, notepads and folders) and publications to reinforce daily reminders on fighting obesity besides promoting healthy meals are among the recommendations made by the CBSE.

The board also made recommendations such as physical activity in schools through availability of nutritious, healthier food options (more fruits, vegetables, and low-fat options, and by limiting availability of sugary drinks and high-fat snacks) and activity initiatives (encouraging use of stairs, organizing short exercise breaks, and facilitating walking routes).

"A few prototypes of such boards are available and schools may like to customize these as per their requirements. School students can be encouraged to prepare such boards as a part of experiential learning. Relevant IEC material including posters and videos are available at official YouTube channel of FSSAI," Singh said in a letter to schools.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

