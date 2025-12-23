Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 11:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CCI to launch three-month nationwide rally to promote consumer rights

CCI to launch three-month nationwide rally to promote consumer rights

The rally will cover all 28 states and eight Union Territories, travelling over 17,000 km by road and passing through 145 cities

Consumer Rights

Throughout the campaign, workshops, seminars and awareness camps will be held with participation from CCI units and consumer organisations across the country | Image: Canva/Free

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Consumer Confederation of India (CCI) will begin a three-month nationwide rally on December 24 to promote consumer rights and fair market practices, the watchdog announced on Tuesday.

The Consumer Awareness Bharat Yatra will embark on the mark National Consumer Day and will continue till March 15.

The rally will cover all 28 states and eight Union Territories, travelling over 17,000 km by road and passing through 145 cities. The yatra will be flagged off from Delhi at Bharat Mandapam.

According to a statement, CCI National Chairperson Dr Anant Sharma will lead the yatra, which aims to spread awareness about consumer protection laws, fair trade practices, accurate weighing and measures, and curbing adulteration and exploitation in markets.

 

The yatra will pass through Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Srinagar, Leh and other major cities, covering all state capitals.

Also Read

Urban consumer, Consumer market, FMCG

Urban consumer confidence perks up; rural stays flat, says RBI surveypremium

cab apps, uber app, ola, rapido, cab-hailing apps, cab aggregators, cabs, taxi app, cabs mobile apps

Govt opens portal for private labs to seek recognition as test centres

ecommerce

Ecom platforms under govt lens over extra charges for COD services

GST, goods and services tax

Nearly 4,000 GST complaints filed in first week of reforms, says govt

air conditioner, ACs

Consumer protection: Seller equally liable for any defective productpremium

Throughout the campaign, workshops, seminars and awareness camps will be held with participation from CCI units and consumer organisations across the country.

In Rajasthan, programmes will be held in Jaipur on December 26 and Kota on December 27.

After leaving Delhi, the six-phase yatra will head to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat in the first phase.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Assam Karbi Anglong protest

Assam's West Karbi Anglong hit by violence amid eviction protests: Details

Lionel Messi in India

Messi event chaos: Calcutta HC refuses to interfere in SIT investigation

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal to meet BJP leaders, Guv and AIADMK chief during Chennai visit

Air India Express

Delhi Police register case against Air India Express pilot for assault

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP CM urges public to help needy as state steps up action against cold wave

Topics : consumer rights consumer confidence consumer awareness

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayTop Football Moments in 2025Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss JourneyWho is Motaleb SikdarTech Wrap December 22Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon