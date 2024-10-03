Business Standard
'Cease work' by medics affects healthcare services in Bengal hospitals

In addition to seeking swift justice for the deceased doctor, the agitating medics are also demanding removal of the state's health secretary and greater police protection in hospitals

Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Healthcare services in West Bengal's government-run hospitals were affected for the third consecutive day on Thursday as junior doctors struck work demanding justice for the rape-murder victim post-graduate trainee at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital and security at their workplaces.

This is the second time that junior doctors at state-run hospitals in Bengal went on a 'cease work' over their demands.

The medics went on a cease work after the body of their colleague was found at R G Kar Hospital on August 9. They partially returned to work on September 21 after 42 days, resuming essential services after the government promised to address most of their concerns.

 

However, alleging that the government did not fulfil its promises, the doctors went on a cease work again from Tuesday.

"The government has not yet invited us for talks over our demands," Aniket Mahata, one of the doctors leading the agitation, told PTI.

The doctors have also expressed concern with the pace of the CBI investigation into the rape and murder of the medic.

A statement released by the junior doctors on Tuesday claimed that the central agency's probe was "frustratingly slow" and that they were "disappointed".

In addition to seeking swift justice for the deceased doctor, the agitating medics are also demanding removal of the state's health secretary and greater police protection in hospitals.

The doctors also called for the immediate filling of all vacant posts for doctors, nurses and healthcare workers, as well as the implementation of a digital bed vacancy monitoring system in hospitals.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

