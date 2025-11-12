Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 06:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Immigration / Canada Express Entry: 714 foreigners invited for permanent residency

Canada Express Entry: 714 foreigners invited for permanent residency

Canada held its first Express Entry draw of November 2025, inviting 714 candidates under the Provincial Nominee Program with a CRS cutoff of 738, marking the largest such draw since April

Canada

Canada(Photo: Shutterstock)

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Canada on Monday conducted its first Express Entry draw of November 2025, inviting 714 foreigners to apply for permanent residency under the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP). The draw comes shortly after Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) unveiled its new Immigration Levels Plan for 2026–2028.
 
This is the largest PNP-specific draw since April 14, 2025, when 825 candidates received invitations, signalling renewed activity in provincial selections ahead of the year’s end.
 
What are the key details of the November 10 draw?
 
According to IRCC, the latest draw was limited to candidates nominated through provincial programs.
 
Program: Provincial Nominee Program
 

Date and time: November 10, 2025
Lowest CRS score: 738
Number of invitations: 714
Rank required: 714 or above
 
Candidates with Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) scores above 138, after adding the 600 points from a provincial nomination, received invitations.
 
“The draw reflects Canada’s ongoing strategy to align immigration with regional economic priorities through provincial pathways,” said IRCC.
 
How does the draw align with Canada’s new immigration plan?
 
This round follows the government’s decision to raise the PNP quota by 66 per cent under the 2026–2028 Immigration Levels Plan. Ottawa and provincial governments are working closely to match skilled immigrants with local labour shortages.
 
Why do CRS score trends remain highly competitive?
 
As of November 9, 2025, there were 245,706 candidates in the Express Entry pool. Most applicants fall within the 451–500 range, indicating persistent competition even after multiple draws this year.
 
Breakdown of CRS score distribution:
 
601–1200: 696 candidates
501–600: 26,414
451–500: 70,175
401–450: 68,939
351–400: 52,360
 
The 738 cutoff underscores how competitive the pool remains, even for those with provincial nominations.
 
What other PNP draws took place in 2025?
 
The November 10 draw continues a consistent pattern of PNP-focused rounds this year. Some of the most recent draws include:
 
October 27, 2025 – 302 invitations, CRS 761
September 29, 2025 – 291 invitations, CRS 855
August 18, 2025 – 192 invitations, CRS 800
April 14, 2025 – 825 invitations, CRS 764
 
These regular PNP draws indicate that IRCC is maintaining a steady schedule for issuing invitations, though competition remains steep.
 
What can Express Entry candidates do to improve their chances?
 
More rounds of invitations are expected before the end of 2025. Candidates hoping to improve their chances can focus on raising their CRS scores. Key factors include:
 
Age: Applicants under 30 tend to score higher.
Education: Canadian degrees or postgraduate qualifications add points.
Language proficiency: Higher IELTS, CELPIP or TEF scores make a difference.
Work experience: Both foreign and Canadian experience are valued.
Provincial nomination: Adds 600 CRS points, often guaranteeing an ITA.
 
Those with CRS scores between 138 and 200 should actively seek provincial nominations to secure invitations in upcoming draws.

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

